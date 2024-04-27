Fans Comment Billie Eilish ‘Looks Weird’ in Recent Video Due to Damp Hair and ‘Filthy’ Clothing

During the week, Billie Eilish posted a video on her Instagram profile. She was seen in the video staring directly into the low-angle camera. As reported by The Sun, with her long brunette curls framing her face and the hitmaker smirking for the camera, Eilish seemed somewhat different in the video than she normally does. In the video, her hair seemed unkempt and damp; some of it even obscured her facial features. She was wearing a white tank top that was so tight, and it seemed like it was covered in filth. She captured the bright sunlight behind her with a leisurely backward stride and a blank look.

Following Eilish's post, many questioned the star's intriguing appearance on X. One user wrote on X, "Why is her shirt so dirty???" Another one added, "Why is she looking unkempt?" A third wrote, "She looks weird as always." A fourth one added, "She looks homeless lmao." But in addition to the criticism, there were a ton of compliments on Billie's appearance from admirers. In one post, users commented, "Omg a snippet??? loving the vibes", "I love her so much…", "SHES SO GORGEOUS," and "As always, Billie Eilish is beautiful."

The singer spoke candidly about accepting her sexuality and the reasons behind her original decision to keep that aspect of her life hidden in a new Rolling Stone cover story interview that was published on Wednesday, April 24. Eilish spoke on how Lunch, a song that will be on her next album Hit Me Hard and Soft, is a part of her path of self-discovery. She told the outlet, "That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real. I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina."

She, however, never planned on all this. Eilish told the publication, "It's really frustrating that it came up," alluding to her December Variety come-out. Eilish admitted to the outlet at the time, "I love [women] so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real."

During the Rolling Stone interview, she recalled, "The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it. Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place. Dude, I’ve known people that don’t know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they’re in their forties, fifties, sixties. It takes a while to find yourself, and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are."