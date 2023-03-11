Courtney Cox Says She Regrets Getting Facial Fillers: "I Messed Up A Lot"

Courtney Cox is currently promoting her Scream franchise, the latest installment of the slasher flick having released this weekend. While appearing on the latest episode of the Gloss Angeles podcast, the 58-year-old revealed that she was addicted to some life-altering beauty hacks when she was younger, and she believes that it ruined her skin and impacted her overall personality. As the Friends actress reminisced on her obsession with anti-aging injectables, she candidly admitted to having "messed up" big time. She confessed, "You look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh, that looks good’…You don’t realize what it looks like to the outside person."

She also revealed that her addiction to looking young was like a domino effect and that she wasn't aware of how her personality had changed over time. The Shining Vale actress couldn't actually realize how she looked to other people. She said on the beauty podcast, "That's just a bummer, a waste of time. It's a domino effect, it's like you don't realize that you look a little off so then you keep doing more because you look normal to yourself."

"Now luckily, I can, you know... was able to reverse most of that ... now I'm actually just older," she said to Kirbie Johnson and Sarah Tan Christensen, the hosts of the beauty podcast. "Thank God they are removable. I messed up a lot and now luckily … I was able to reverse most of that."

In an exclusive with People, Courtney had remained confident about getting her fillers dissolved in 2019, speaking about which she said, “So now I just embrace who I am and getting older with what God gave me, not what I was trying to change."

“[I tried] to keep up with time in a way that was anything other than maintenance. I didn’t realize it until one day I kind of stepped back and went, ‘Oh s—. I don’t look like myself." She also added her take on accepting herself in the eyes of the world, “I kind of own everything. And the things that I am not as comfortable with myself, they’re things that I continue to work on to grow and change,” the actress said. “I think I am at a stage of my life where it’s very easy to be comfortable with who I am and who I’ve become and who I strive to be.”

Apart from giving advice over fillers, Courtney also promoted her friend Jennifer Aniston's beauty range LolaVie on the episode. She revealed secrets about her skincare regime, favorite products, and how she still micro blades her eyebrows.

Cox, and her two Friends co-stars, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, were also spotted recently at the Hollywood Walk of Fame to celebrate the Scream icon's star at the iconic attraction. The Hollywood Walk of Fame honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry, and it was an exciting time for fans of the show with Cox being recognized by them.