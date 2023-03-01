'Friends' Stars Have Mini-Reunion to Celebrate Courteney Cox's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

It was a Friends reunion of sorts when Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow attended Courteney Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Cox, who played the beloved character of Monica Geller on the hit sitcom, was awarded a spot on the iconic attraction on Monday, February 27 as per Buzzfeed News. Aniston and Kudrow, who played Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay respectively, were there to support their friend and co-star.

The absence of the male cast members, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, was noticeable. However, Aniston and Kudrow took center stage and shared heartfelt speeches about Cox’s character and their friendship. According to People, during the ceremony, Aniston and Kudrow called Cox their “sister” and spoke about how inclusive and warm Cox was from the very beginning of their friendship. Aniston shared a touching message on Instagram, expressing how proud she is of Cox. She wrote in the caption, "Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today. I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul. @lisakudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements."

Friends was a cultural phenomenon that ran for ten years on NBC, from 1994 to 2004. The show followed the lives of six friends living in New York City, navigating love, life, and careers. The show became an instant classic, with its witty writing and endearing characters. Although the show ended in 2004, it has remained popular and gained a new generation of fans through streaming services like Netflix.

The anticipation for a reunion was high, and in May 2021, and HBO Max finally aired the much-awaited reunion special. All six of the original cast members participated, including Cox, Aniston, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer. The reunion special was a nostalgic trip down memory lane, with the cast reminiscing about their time on the show and sharing behind-the-scenes stories. It was an emotional moment for fans who had followed the show for years and felt like they had grown up with the characters.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an iconic attraction that honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry, and it is an exciting time for fans of the show with Cox being recognized by them.

Cox is not the only Friends mainstay who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame now — she joins friend The Murder Mystery actress, who was awarded the honor in February of 2012. However, the rest of the cast did not attend Aniston's ceremony, according to Reuters.

The Friends reunion at Cox’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony was a heartwarming moment that showcased the bond between the beloved cast members. The absence of the male cast members did not diminish the significance of the event, as the women delivered touching speeches that how special Scream actress is to them. Friends may have ended years ago, but the show and its cast continue to hold a special place in the hearts of fans all over the world.