Pat McAfee 'Warns' Audience as They Booed Taylor Swift: "Now You're Going to be Part of an Album!"

Sports analyst Pat McAfee wants no beef with Taylor Swift, but things didn't work out exactly as planned when The Pat McAfee Show host recently invited NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to the NFL Draft in Detroit to discuss the craze for the game. During their interaction, Goodell talked about keeping the game clear from distractions, “If people think there’s an influence on the game other than the players on that field, we’re in trouble,” Goodell said before McAfee cut in. “Well Taylor Swift, we know…” the host mentioned the Lover hitmaker's name while trailing off as the live audience booed.

Goodell then responded, “Well, that’s a different kind of influence.” Then, with many in the crowd booing loudly at the introduction of Swift, the commissioner asked the people present in apparent surprise. "They're booing Taylor Swift?" "You can't boo, now you're going to be part of an album!" McAfee warned sarcastically. "Get a little louder, she is gonna cook you!"

As per The Daily Mail, the commissioner enthusiastically approved of McAfee's question, which switched to focus on Goodell's conversations with Swift and her fan base's attendance at NFL games. This is not the first time the Wildest Dreams songstress received a negative reaction from the NFL-loving crowd. As per Today, when Swift appeared on the Jumbotron at Gillette Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots on December 17, she was greeted with jeers.

“i knew it was coming” i will personally fight everyone that booed taylor pic.twitter.com/3hVAF8ORyI — marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) December 17, 2023

“’Gillette Stadium is the most joyful place on Earth’ — Taylor Swift,” a message read on the Jumbotron. With the stadium roaring with jeers, Swift held her composure. With a gentle wave of her hand and a kiss, she turned to face Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, who was seated to her right, and Scott Kingsley Swift, her father, who was seated to her left. However, Swift doesn't seem to care too much about what others think about her going to her boyfriend Travis Kelce's games or how much of her is being photographed. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she told Time magazine.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by David Eulitt

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she added. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.” As per Billboard, while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show in January, Kelce had gushed about knowing Swift prior to making her presence felt on the field. He also shared that his girlfriend's support meant a lot to him. “We had known each other for close to a month up to that point,” he said. “It wasn’t just an out of the blue, ‘Hey, come to the game.’” “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends,” Kelce told McAfee. “It’s been nothing but a wonderful year, man.”