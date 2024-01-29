Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share an Electric Kiss on The Field After Chiefs Secured This Major Victory

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been abuzz with glee after making their relationship official last year. In the early days, Swift and Kelce attempted to remain discreet about their romance by avoiding comments concerning their involvement. However, after Swift changed the lyrics of her song Karma during a performance, followed by embracing her lover with a kiss, their love was no longer in hiding. Moreover, Swift’s appearances at her NFL beau’s games have captured much attention. Recently, the couple treated onlookers at a recent game between Kelce’s team - The Kansas City Chiefs and The Baltimore Ravens with an adorable sight to behold!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patrick Smith

The recent playoffs between the Chiefs and Ravens was a particularly crucial match as it would guarantee the winner a spot in the upcoming Super Bowl. Kelce’s team has performed splendidly scoring consecutive wins over the last few months. While Swift’s presence at almost every match might have something to do with it, Kelce is a star quarterback known for his dedication and passion for the game.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kara Durrette

Although there were some nail-biting moments in the game, Chiefs supporters couldn’t be happier after seeing Kelce’s team secure an overwhelming victory. They defeated the Ravens with a score of 17-10, earning them the aforementioned fruits of their hard labor. The one person who seemed exhilarated was Swift and in a surprising yet heartwarming moment, she rushed down to the field to express her real feelings for her man.

According to reports by Page Six, the Blank Space singer was rushing down to the field to celebrate with Kelce. She surprised his teammates and onlookers by embracing him in a warm hug and an electrifying kiss right there on the field!! What a beautiful moment for the happy couple! Initially, Kelce seemed surprised at this gesture but was quick to give in to her loving gesture and returned the favor with passion.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sharing a post game Kiss pic.twitter.com/BXOuLIVnan — Ziggler (@Ziggier_) January 28, 2024

The couple didn’t seem to care about who was around them nor did it matter. What seemed important to them was that very profound moment of his victory. Shortly after their steamy lip lock, Swift hugged him a final time before he went off with an enormous grin on his face to celebrate with the rest of the team. That goofy and lovestruck grin didn’t leave him for the rest of the evening.

Pov: Travis Kelce is rehearsing to prepare for his proposal ceremony to Taylor Swift 💍#TaylorSwift #TravisKelce pic.twitter.com/C3OFd2lXKc — Travel & Adventures (@AllinderLi81282) January 18, 2024

This comes after an insider speaking to the publication made a highly anticipated claim about a possible wedding in the making. Kelce is allegedly planning to pop the question sooner rather than later. The insider revealed, “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan.” Lastly, the source said, “They will get engaged on their first anniversary in July.” Regardless of a possible proposal, fans of theirs wish nothing but the best for the happy couple!