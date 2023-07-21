Tammy Slaton Clarifies That She's 'Not Getting Engaged' After Loss of Ex-Husband Caleb Willingham

1000-Lb Sisters celebrity Tammy Slaton casually took a look at her future using a popular TikTok filter. However, she didn't seem thrilled with the filter's outcome. During the short nine-second video, viewers caught a glimpse of the 36-year-old reality star, Tammy, as she experimented with a trendy social media filter known for its ability to forecast how her year will conclude. As the music played in the background, Tammy couldn't help but dance while anticipating her result. However, her playful demeanor turned to shock when the filter revealed the word "engaged." She reacted by putting her hand over her mouth in mock surprise. With a sense of humor, she captioned the TikTok with "lol not happening," indicating that she wasn't taking the prediction seriously.

This lighthearted moment occurred only a few weeks after a sad event in Tammy's life. She had recently confirmed the tragic passing of her estranged former husband, Caleb Willingham. On July 1, she expressed her grief in a heartfelt message on social media: "Rip, sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much; thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness." Despite the difficult circumstances, Tammy found a way to maintain her sense of humor while acknowledging the ups and downs in her life.

Image Source: 1000-Lb | TLC

Tammy and Caleb's love story began at an Ohio-based rehabilitation facility, where both were inpatients at the time. Despite their initial meeting being in such circumstances, they quickly developed a strong connection and decided to get engaged after just a few weeks of dating. In November of the previous year, the couple took the next step in their relationship and exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony, surrounded by their close family and friends.

Image Source: YouTube | TLC

Her husband's death proved not only to be heartbreaking but also provided her with a sobering reminder of the potential consequences that could arise if she doesn't prioritize and maintain a healthy lifestyle. A close friend of hers spoke to The Sun, saying, "They were best friends and were supporters of each other in the clinic, and [his death is] devastating for her. She told me she could have easily been him." Sadly, the passing did not shock his friends and family, as he had reportedly gained 30 pounds since their split in May. This information underscores the importance of addressing health concerns and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, as it can significantly impact one's well-being and overall quality of life. It appears that both Tammy and Caleb went through similar experiences regarding their weight and health. While Tammy tried to improve her well-being and was determined to get better, Caleb, unfortunately, lacked the same drive to lose weight. This difference in motivation became one of the contributing factors that led to the end of their marriage.

