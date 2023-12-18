Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Have Legally Changed Their Son Tatum's Last Name

Khloe Kardashian has recently gone through the legal process of changing her son Tatum's last name This decision was made one year after his birth. Following a court's approval in Los Angeles County, Tatum, whom Kardashian co-parents with her ex Tristan Thompson, underwent a formal name change. Initially, reports in June indicated that Tatum's birth certificate had Kardashian listed as his surname. However, subsequent legal proceedings resulted in the baby being officially granted his father's surname, making him legally known as Tatum Thompson. The couple had initiated the paperwork for this name change several months before the court's approval.

According to BET, the formalization of the name change was completed on August 31 this year. Under California law, new parents have the authority to select their child's surname, allowing them the option to opt for the father's surname, the mother's surname, or a mix of both surnames and the chosen name remains permanent. Meanwhile, Kardashian and Thompson joyfully welcomed their son in July 2022, adding to their shared family. Alongside their son, the couple also has a daughter together. Notably, the reality star revealed the name "Tatum" during the airing of the third season of "The Kardashians."

Following Tatum's birth, Kardashian and Thompson chose to maintain a level of privacy around his name, keeping it undisclosed from the public eye. The arrival of the baby was via surrogacy in July 2022, a significant good news that came after reports indicated the couple had parted ways. Kardashian openly discussed the complexities of establishing a connection with her son following his birth, citing the challenges that came with the experience. In a prior report by Page Six, she expressed being in a state of surprise and awe regarding the entire surrogacy journey. The revelation of the couple's impending second child came to light in July 2022, just days before he was born.

The journey of Kardashian and Thompson's relationship has been a story with moments of joy and heartache. Initially, the couple, who are presently not in a relationship, began their journey with a playful and affectionate romance, characterized by public displays of affection. Over time, their story took turns toward separations and distressing unfaithfulness, much of which unfolded within the public eye through shows like "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" and the subsequent series "The Kardashians" on Hulu. Despite their current status, the duo remains connected due to their shared responsibility in co-parenting their two children. They put dedicated efforts into fostering a solid and supportive relationship for the sake of their kids.

As reported by TODAY, there was a moment when Thompson shared parts of his history with Kardashian, expressing a sincere desire for personal transformation – not solely for himself but notably for the betterment of their children. Kardashian, in response, displayed a level of understanding, affirming her belief in Thompson's core goodness. Thompson openly acknowledged that Kardashian didn't deserve the turmoil caused by his actions. The rift between them emerged after the reality TV star discovered his involvement with Maralee Nichols, which ultimately led to their breakup.

