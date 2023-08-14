Kylie Jenner Shares Goofy Post Using a Funny Filter And Amuses Her Followers

Social media sensation Kylie Jenner is once again in the spotlight, this time for a quirky TikTok video that has left her followers both amused and puzzled. In a recent post, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared a lighthearted clip of herself in a car, donning a comical filter that distorts her appearance into an almost cartoonish, man-like figure. The video is accompanied by a snippet of Tory Lanez's song "Hurts Me," a choice that has raised eyebrows and led to speculation about her stance on a certain controversy.

In the video, Kylie is seen enthusiastically embracing the silly filter, striking poses, and hamming it up for the camera. However, what truly caught the attention of her followers is the unexpected background music – Tory Lanez's "Hurts Me." This choice of song is significant given the history between Kylie Jenner and Tory Lanez, particularly their involvement in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Manifests ‘Luck’ While Celebrating Her 26th Birthday With a Solo Vacation in Hawaii

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Frazer Harrison

The shooting incident, which took place in 2020, involved Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion during a gathering at Kylie Jenner's residence. Megan and Tory were both in attendance, and the events of the evening eventually led to a shooting incident in which Megan was injured. During the subsequent trial, allegations emerged that Tory had flirted with Kylie during the gathering, potentially sparking tension between Megan and Tory.

Kylie's decision to incorporate Tory Lanez's song in her light-hearted TikTok video has ignited speculation about her intentions. Some observers question whether this is a subtle declaration of support for Tory Lanez, given the complex dynamics of the shooting incident and the relationships involved. The choice of song has raised eyebrows and prompted discussions about whether Kylie is intentionally aligning herself with Tory Lanez or merely engaging in a playful social media trend.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Gifts Her Mini ‘Bratz X Kylie’ Doll Collection to Daughter Stormi Webster

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Kylie's actions have been analyzed in the context of the Megan Thee Stallion controversy. Previously, Kylie made a cameo appearance in Megan Thee Stallion's music video for "WAP," which was interpreted by some as a sign of solidarity with Megan. This apparent show of support had seemed to distance Kylie from any allegiance with Tory Lanez.

Kylie's decision to delete a previous video without the filter, which might have provided additional context, adds another layer of intrigue to the situation. This move has left followers speculating about her motives and intentions behind the video and song choice.

Also Read: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Jenn Harley Says She Planned to ‘Pull a Kylie Jenner’ and Keep Her Baby a Secret

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Scott Barbour

While Kylie's playful TikTok video has sparked discussion and debate, it also underscores the power of social media in shaping public perception. A seemingly innocuous post can quickly become a topic of conversation, prompting followers to analyze and interpret every detail.

References:

https://www.tmz.com/2023/06/17/kylie-jenner-plays-tory-lanez-song-tiktok/

More from Inquisitr

Here's All You Need To Know About Kylie Jenner's Love Life: From Travis Scott to Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Quash All Rumors of Split, the Couple Is Still Together