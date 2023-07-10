Katy Perry Shares a Passionate Kiss With Orlando Bloom During Wimbledon Day Date

On Wednesday, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were spotted having a day date at Wimbledon. While watching the various matches on day three of the historic tennis tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, the couple seemed to be getting closer.

The 38-year-old singer looked stylish wearing a sleek black shirt and an extra-large polka-dot bowtie. Perry served up a little vintage Audrey Hepburn, complete with a pair of sunglasses and her brand-new baby bangs.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry smiling court side on day three of The Championships, #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/JYLy79O2OQ — Spotted @ Wimbledon (@CelebsWimbledon) July 5, 2023

Her actor fiancé, 46, was dressed in a striped navy suit and matching tie. Bloom's appearance leaned more toward a crime leader when he added a dark-blue pair of structured sunglasses to his ensemble. The couple, who first connected in 2016 at a Golden Globes after-party, held each other tight. The two actively followed the Wimbledon play-by-play while sharing kisses and whispers in each other's ears and cheering on their favorite players, per People.

Daisy Dove, Perry and Bloom's daughter who will turn 3 next month, is their only child together. Perry told People that being a mother is “It's just the best in the world. It's the game-changer," adding "My heart is so full, finally."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a kiss in Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/fdHX582KJy — Katy Perry Activity 🍓 (@KatyActivity) July 5, 2023

The star may be spotted publicly swooning over her fiancé when she isn't appearing in international tennis events. Perry commented on Bloom's shirtless video that consultancy firm laChambre had reshared in late May, writing, “YAAAssss nooo shirt hawwwt diggityyyy dawg.”

For the couple, love is undoubtedly not all fun and games. Perry had recently revealed the couple's sober agreement exclusively to People. She disclosed this at a specially tailored cocktail event at Mister Paradise in New York City. The couple opted to abstain from alcohol for three months.

“For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," Perry said. "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance." Très Rosé, the newest flavor from Perry's non-alcoholic apéritifs brand De Soi, was recently released.

"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," informed Perry. "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."

She had revealed earlier that sometimes for relaxation, "I'll bring a bottle of Purple Lune to the studio. I have both a career and a family life that I want to keep in balance. Believe me, Morgan and I still love our alcohol, but we love that we have really healthy, good-for-you options as well."

