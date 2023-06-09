'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton 'Has Feelings Hurt' With Age Jibe Despite Looking Slimmer Than Ever

Amy Slaton, renowned for her appearance on the reality TV show 1000-Lb Sisters, has been making waves recently with her incredible weight loss journey. However, despite her remarkable transformation, Amy found herself feeling hurt by a recent age-related comment. Let's delve into the details of her emotional moment and celebrate her tremendous accomplishment.

Amy Slaton, 35 years old, has undergone an inspiring transformation over the past few years. The 1000-Lb Sisters star has managed to shed an astonishing 125 pounds. Her determination and dedication have won over fans worldwide who have closely followed her weight loss journey.

Image Source: Tiktok | @amyhalterman87

In a recent TikTok video, Amy decided to partake in a popular trend using a face-age filter, with a voiceover echoing, "Alright, so there's a filter to guess your face age. I'm gonna get my feelings hurt. Here we go, let's do it." The filter guessed her face age at 50. Amy's reaction was visible as she pulled a disgusted face towards the camera. Amy sarcastically captioned the video: "Guess my face age? Im 35."

Image Source: Tiktok | @amyhalterman87

Amy's fans were quick to rally behind her, expressing their disbelief at the filter's age estimation and showering her with love and support. Many fans took to the comments section to reassure her that she looked far younger than the suggested age. One comment read, "Love you amy. you do NOT look 50 lmao." Another added, "You are beautiful I love you Amy." A third person wrote, "Thought you were late 20s."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Recently, some fans expressed concerns that Amy's weight loss progress may be undermined by external factors. These concerns arose after she shared a video on Instagram, where she was seen enjoying a cookie pop from Great American Cookies covered in sugary icing. Fans speculated that companies sending her such treats were sabotaging her efforts.

While some fans echoed the concerns over potential sabotage, others defended Amy's right to enjoy foods she loves, emphasizing that moderation is key. They argued that indulging in a treat occasionally should not be seen as detrimental to her overall journey, given her significant weight loss achievements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Halterman (@amyslaton_halterman)

Many fans have commented on how important it is to occasionally enjoy what you love. They also talked about the detrimental effects of having to deprive yourself of treats continuously. Moderation is touted to be the key to having a healthy lifestyle by many of her fans.

Despite the ups and downs, Amy Slaton's weight loss journey has served as an inspiration to many. Her progress has been evident in her social media posts, where she confidently showcases her slimmer figure and radiates self-assurance. Amy's dedication and resilience have resonated with her fans, who continue to offer their unwavering support throughout her ongoing transformation.