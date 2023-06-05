'1000-LB. Sisters' Fans Concerned for Amy Slaton as They Say She Is Being 'Sabotaged'

Fans of the popular TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, have recently voiced their concerns for Amy Slaton, one of the show's stars, amid speculation that she may be facing sabotage in her weight loss journey. As Slaton shares glimpses of her progress on social media, a recent video showing her enjoying a sweet treat has raised eyebrows among fans who fear it may hamper her efforts.

Amy Slaton's weight loss journey has been well-documented throughout the 1000-lb. Sisters series, as she battled obesity and took positive steps towards improving her health and quality of life. Mirror reports that, through a grueling process, Slaton managed to shed a reported 125 pounds (8.9 stone), a noteworthy achievement that has attained her admiration from fans.

In a recent Instagram post, Slaton shared a video clip of herself enjoying a cookie pop from Great American Cookies, with the caption that read, "@greatamericancookies thank you it so yummy." Seated comfortably in a car, Slaton joyfully indulged in the cookie pop, relishing each bite as she munched away. She couldn't resist sharing snapshots of the colorful treat, adorned with hues of red, yellow and blue.

The post triggered concerns among fans, who wondered if Amy Slaton was being "sabotaged" by companies sending her unhealthy treats. Many fans expressed worry about the potential negative impact such indulgences could have on Slaton's weight loss journey.

One fan commented, "Not sure why all these companies want to send you stuff that isn't good for you. Almost like they are sabotaging you," while another replied, "I was just thinking the same thing." A third fan wrote, "They are sabotaging them. However, they are grown and should be able to make good choices." Someone declared that the cookie pop was the "Last thing you should be eating," while another added, "Probably not the best snack choice."

However, amid the concerns, there were fans who took a more supportive stance. Some argued that Slaton deserves to enjoy the foods she loves, emphasizing that completely depriving oneself can be detrimental in the long run. They encouraged Slaton to savor the occasional treat and celebrate a healthy balance in her lifestyle.

"What a perfect portion of a food that you don't have to cut out for the rest of your life. ENJOY!" said one fan. Another commented in support, stating, "It's totally normal for people to eat cookies. It is unhealthy to deprive yourself of the things you love. She had every right to eat this."

Weight loss journeys are complex and require finding a balance that suits an individual's physical and mental well-being. While it is important to make healthy choices, completely eliminating all indulgences may lead to feelings of deprivation and potential setbacks. Moderation and self-compassion play an important role in long-term success. Despite the concerns raised by fans, Amy Slaton's ongoing progress remains evident through her social media updates.