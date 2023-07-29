Kim Kardashian Shows up to Soccer Match With Son While Flaunting the ‘World’s Most Costly Purse’

Kim Kardashian made headlines during a recent soccer game when she casually showed up with what is widely regarded as the "world's most expensive handbag." The Kardashians star brought along her jaw-dropping Hermès Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Diamond Birkin handbag, which is valued at over $100,000 and estimated to be worth a staggering $380,000. The game, held in Osaka, Japan, was between Al-Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain, according to Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Craig Barritt

Despite the luxurious accessory, Kim managed to maintain a casual look, although it came at no small cost. She wore a white Skims bodysuit paired with Balenciaga loose-fit trousers that were priced at a whopping $7,990, along with bold blue boots. Her long, dark hair was slicked back into a high ponytail, giving her a sporty appearance.

The ultra-rare Hermès bag, also owned by Jennifer Lopez, is considered the holy grail of handbags due to its exclusivity. Crafted from Niloticus crocodile skin and adorned with diamonds on the clasp, the bag is only available in extremely limited quantities. In the past, similar bags have fetched staggering prices at auctions, with re-sales often breaking records.

Kim Kardashian recently attended a soccer match in Osaka, Japan with a rare $300K Hermès Birkin bag, the most expensive handbag in the world. https://t.co/2F8Rs0kmQT — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) July 28, 2023

Notably, Kim isn't the only celebrity or member of the KarJenner family to be smitten with this rare Birkin bag. Jennifer Lopez, known for even taking her Hermès handbags to the gym, also owns one. Meanwhile, Kris Jenner and Victoria Beckham have also been seen carrying the coveted crocodile skin bag. Returning to wearing Balenciaga after the fashion house's controversial 2022 ad scandal, Kim was seen in Japan with her son Saint West and friends, as she indulged her 7-year-old with an around-the-world soccer viewing trip. Prior to this, the group made a stop in Florida to witness Lionel Messi's first game for Inter Miami.

Kim Kardashian's son Saint really got signed shirts from Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar in the same week 😅✍️



(via kimkardashian/IG) pic.twitter.com/y4NiyyXoQx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 27, 2023

For Kim, the experience of the soccer trip as well as the ownership of her luxurious handbag are both priceless. With her innate sense of style and affinity for high-end fashion, she continues to capture the attention of fans and onlookers alike. As one of the most well-known figures in the entertainment industry, Kim Kardashian's fashion choices often make headlines, and this recent outing to the soccer game was no exception. While her ensemble may be out of reach for most, it undoubtedly reflects her love for unique and exquisite pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

As Kim Kardashian's ventures and public appearances continue to captivate the world, it remains to be seen what other fashion statements and luxury items she will bring to the forefront. For now, her outing as a stylish soccer mom with the iconic Hermès handbag serves as yet another testament to her status as a trendsetter in the world of fashion and celebrity culture. Being a mom, Kim also made sure, her son Saint enjoyed his outing with her.

