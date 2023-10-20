Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance on 'The Kardashians', Leaves Mom Kris Jenner Surprised

Rob Kardashian, once a familiar face in the Kardashian spotlight, is set to make a return to television screens in the upcoming Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. The 35-year-old has taken a step back from the public eye in recent years but will join his famous family, including sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and half-sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as their mom Kris Jenner.

Rob's initial departure from the limelight occurred in 2013 after being a regular presence on the family's reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, reports The US Sun. However, he occasionally made comebacks to the reality series. In the upcoming Hulu show, viewers can anticipate seeing Rob alongside his family once again, marking a reunion on screen after a long time.

A recent episode featured an unexpected interaction between Kris, Khloé, and Kourtney's ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. The trio engaged in a candid conversation about Disick's love life, with Kris expressing curiosity about his "type." In a confessional, the business mogul Kris shared, "They have to have a good sense of humor. He's one of the funniest guys I know. He reminds me so much of my son, Rob."

To gain more insights into Disick's preferences, Kris decided to consult Rob directly. She called Rob, now 36, and posed the question, "Rob, what do you think is the perfect girl for Scott?" Rob's unexpected response was met with shock as he humorously stated, "A **** w***e." Kris, taken aback, responded with amusement, and a producer off-camera jokingly remarked, "I'm not sure we can say **** w***e on Disney," to which Kris laughed and suggested, "We'll just bleep it."

While this appearance on The Kardashians is not the first for Rob, his on-screen moments have been infrequent over the years. As the family navigates new dynamics and continues to share their lives with the world, the anticipation for The Kardashians on Hulu is building, promising a blend of entertainment, humor, and the signature Kardashian charm that has made them cultural icons.

In recent years, a contentious divorce and custody dispute for their daughter Dream ensued between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. Rob claimed to be "concerned about Dream's safety" in 2020, and he even asserted that Chyna had "tried to burn the house down." The US Sun had reported back then that the KUWTK alum had petitioned to have the custody arrangement amended to give him full custody of their daughter and asked to have Blac drug-tested before seeing Dream. As per the court documents Rob had alleged, "Petitioner has threatened people in the home with knives, threw things at people, left alcohol in Dream’s reach, and tried to burn the house down."

