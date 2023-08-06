Jimmy Fallon Remembers He Lost Against the Legendary Prince In a Game of Ping-Pong

Unexpected encounters and unforgettable moments frequently happen in the world of entertainment, and one such occurrence involves the late musical legend Prince and the well-known talk show host Jimmy Fallon. These two talented people met by chance and played ping-pong together in a friendly yet competitive match.

On The Graham Norton Show, Fallon recalled how Prince's manager called and invited him to take part in a special challenge: a ping-pong showdown against the Purple One himself. Fallon quickly seized the chance, and on that day, he made his way to a ping-pong club where he met Prince, who was sporting a chic purple double-breasted suit and holding a paddle.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Once Wore a $7,680 Glamorous Gucci Outfit to Host Taco Night at Home

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Prince, famous for his showmanship and musical prowess, was passionate about ping-pong, a lesser-known aspect of the multi-talented artist's interests. “You ready for this?”, Fallon asked. Prince easily took the victory with his exceptional skills. Although the situation took an unexpected turn, Fallon accepted the loss with grace. "I go over to pick up the ball, I come back, and he's gone. He's gone," said Fallon.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

However, this was not the first time Jimmy Fallon had encountered Prince's liking for ping-pong. Jimmy Fallon, who hosts The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, recounted a touching anecdote regarding Prince's planned appearance on his program in a 2017 episode. Prince's staff expressed the artist's intention to play ping-pong during his guest appearance prior to the recording. Fallon respectfully complied, honoring Prince's special request, per ET Canada.

Also Read: Inside Donald Trump's 17-Acre Palm Beach Home in Mar-A-Lago With Gold Leaf Interiors

The ping-pong match was supposed to be on the televised episode, but it never happened. Instead, Prince opted for an off-camera game. Fallon recounted another incident about the global star. During rehearsals, Prince took a guitar from Captain Kirk Douglas of The Roots.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Breakfast At IHOP, Says It's A 'Once in a 7 Year Type Thing'

An unexpected turn came as Prince unleashed his musical talent on the borrowed instrument. Douglas's guitar met a tragic end when it split in half as it landed on the ground following Prince's performance. Even though Douglas may have been frightened, Prince quickly offered to pay for the broken guitar.

Prince may not be with us physically anymore, but his voice still resonates through the powerful legacy he left us. His estate issued a handwritten statement on his 62nd birthday denouncing bigotry in all its manifestations. Prince's words serve as a timeless reminder of the value of harmony and inclusion in a world that consistently battles with division and prejudice.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The world was in deep sorrow following the tragic death of Prince in April 2016. It is impossible to overstate his significant influence on the entertainment business and the lives of his fans. Although many people have expressed regret for not getting to know the musician better while he was still alive, his lasting legacy is preserved through his music, charm, and profound messages.

References:

https://etcanada.com/news/732914/jimmy-fallon-remembers-losing-a-game-of-ping-pong-to-prince-and-getting-booed-by-brits-for-being-american/

https://youtu.be/vokk3A1nXNI

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Slammed for SKIMS Swimwear being Out of Stock Amid End of Summer Sale

Here’s Why Selena Gomez’s Fans Mercilessly Trolled Her Friend and Kidney Donor Francia Raisa