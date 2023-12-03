Mary Trump's book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, an exploration of Donald Trump's family dynamics, reveals the profound influence of his father, Fred Trump, on Donald Trump's life. Aside from his wealth and empire, Fred's constant pressure and emotional abuse not only shaped Donald's worldview but also left lasting marks on his character.

The book recounts a touching incident in 1964, when Donald Trump, then 18, and his younger brother Robert paid a visit to their sibling Freddy in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Freddy Trump, Fred Trump's eldest son, had deviated from the expected path of inheriting his father's real estate empire. Freddy's passion for flying clashed with his father's vision of a cutthroat real estate business. He was described as sensitive, soft-spoken, and kind, as reported by News.com.au.

Fred Trump, seeing his son's pursuit of a different dream as a betrayal, verbally abused Freddy, dismissing his aviation achievements as those of a "glorified bus driver in the sky." What's more striking is that Donald was employed to repeat his father's dismissive remarks, further compounding Freddy's emotional toll. This incident, as recounted by Mary Trump, is a poignant example of Fred's destructive influence on his children.

Mary Trump's book delves into the origins of Donald Trump's behavior, revealing that Fred's harsh treatment of Freddy not only contributed to Freddy's alcoholism and early death but also shaped Donald's worldview. Fred's emphasis on being a "killer," the world is divided into "winners" and "losers," and his aversion to apologies all find echoes in Donald's later life, indicating a lasting imprint of his father's beliefs.

Mary Trump wrote in her book on the exchange, "Even before they sat down for dinner, Donald started in on his older brother. ‘You know, Dad’s sick of you wasting your life’, he declared, as though he’d suddenly remembered why he was there." "I don’t need you to tell me what Dad thinks, said Freddy, who already knew his father’s opinions all too well. He says he’s embarrassed by you. I don’t get why you care, Freddy replied. If you want to work with Dad, go ahead. I’m not interested."

"Freddy, he said. Dad’s right about you. You’re nothing but a glorified bus driver. Freddy understood that his brothers had been sent to deliver their father’s message in person – or at least Donald had. But hearing Fred’s belittling words come out of his little brother’s mouth broke his spirit.”

The story delves deeper into the long-term effects of Fred Trump's parenting style on Donald's emotional development. Fred's constant pressure and disdain for kindness and generosity shaped Donald into a man who sees these qualities as signs of weakness. Even decades after his father's death, Donald embodies his father's ethos, as evidenced by his use of foul language, divisive worldview, and refusal to express remorse.

