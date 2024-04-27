When ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Threatened To Cut Ties With Kids If They Didn't Accept Robyn

Sister Wives star Kody Brown was once making it plain to his older children that he would not reconcile with them until they accept his wife, Robyn Brown. Kody said in an episode that family conflicts remained strong, notably between himself and his elder children from his three previous marriages. Despite the fact that his children still had resentful thoughts towards him, Kody said he would not reconcile with them until they acknowledged Robyn as his one and only wife.

As reported by ET Online, Kody said, "Some day our family civil war might end, and then that contempt, you know, we can deal with it. You're not going to separate us. They want their dad, but they don't want Robyn. That's not going to work. Robyn and I are going to be like this. We're going to work this out. And that's just the relationship we're going to be in." Kody's children, with his ex-wives, Christine Brown and Janelle Brown, as well as several of Kody's other elder children, have complained that their father is too protective of Robyn, particularly after the epidemic.

Kody also admitted on the show how his life had 'changed a lot' and confessed, "It's been interesting because I don't really feel like a polygamist anymore. It's been 10 months since I've been to Janelle's house. I don't even know what's going on hardly half the time with Meri's life. Now I've got all this time that Robyn and I, we've got, sort of, this special life together."

Kody Brown would never ask Robyn to kick her kids out. What is going on with him? #SisterWives — Dingleberry Finn 🌶 (@thesquanchy420) December 21, 2021

Both of his exes, Janelle and Christine, believed in their kids and supported their narrative on Robyn. Janelle said, "When Robyn came, a lot of those traditions changed, we stopped doing our Friday night dinners. Every single Saturday, we were doing things, and Robyn came into the family, and it stopped. She was a separate entity from us, and Kody ended up being over there quite a bit."

During an episode of Sister Wives that aired afterward, Robert "Garrison" Brown, Kody Brown's son (who unfortunately passed away this year), previously said that Robyn was the 'catalyst' that made his father a monogamist. As reported by Business Insider, he said, "[Robyn was] using COVID to make dad exclusive, and then turning herself into the victim and saying that it's our fault." According to Brown, he and several of his other siblings sought to oppose Kody and Robyn's behavior and defend Janelle and Christine.

Hold up! Garrison needs to reach out and make amends after Kody Brown's years of neglect in favor of Robyn and her kids? This dude is really living in a fantasy of his own making where he never does anything wrong. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/sR18ngsYF4 — BayAlden (@BayAlden) December 5, 2022

However, when they saw that their words wouldn't make a difference, they stopped paying any attention to Robyn, much to her dismay. At the time, Robyn had the youngest lot, and she took all necessary precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why she suggested a digital meeting. Many family members stated in confessional interviews in season 18 that the conflict soon escalated when Robyn started bringing up past family issues.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on Nov 14, 2023. It has since been updated.