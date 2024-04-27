Tori Spelling Shares Her Main Fear That Made Her Stay in Her Marriage With Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling recently shared why she decided to extend her marriage with ex-husband Dean McDermott. She admitted feeling apprehensive about finding a partner who would appreciate her achievements, according to Page Six. The Beverly Hills star eventually filed for divorce in March after being married for 18 years. She discussed her emotional journey leading up to the split with Shannen Doherty on the latest episode of her misSpelling podcast.

She said, "One of my biggest fears, and this perhaps did make me stay longer, is I feel like in our world it’s difficult to be with a man and have him not feel emasculated. Not by our doing, but by who we are and have been labeled by society." She added, "We’re not just women who make money, we’re women that have power, we’re women that have fame, I don’t know any different. I feel guilty. Like, how am I ever gonna be with a man and he doesn’t feel like less than me just because of my status?” In response, Doherty gently reminded her longtime friend that there are also men who have their standing and accomplishments.

In response, Spelling added, “Maybe in a completely different field. Maybe a man is a partner at one of the top law firms. So everything he did — going to school, graduating, being an intern, working his way up the ladder — has shown that he’s a really hard worker with a ton of perseverance and believes in himself enough to get there.”

While Doherty was insistent that Spelling could indeed find a partner who would appreciate her achievements, Spelling seemed to have a different viewpoint. Despite Doherty's attempts to reassure her, the Spelling It Like It Is author didn't seem convinced that she would ever meet a man who would take pride in her success rather than feel threatened by it. She said, “Every guy that I’ve ever been in a relationship with, I always say, ‘There’s a lot s–t that goes along with me'. I’m sorry, there’s the Tori Spelling of it all.”

After 18 years of marriage, Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott in March, citing irreconcilable differences. Despite staying in the marriage longer than she intended, Spelling mentioned that she maintains an amicable relationship with McDermott and his new girlfriend, Lily Calo, according to the Daily Mail. The actress even shared that she now enjoys family meals with the new couple.

Speaking about her and McDermott's five children— Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn, and Beau, Spelling stated, "I like Lily a lot. It's not bad. It's just you know, it's different. Right? We're co-parenting very well right now." Subsequently, she recounted a heated argument between her and McDermott that ultimately led to their separation. During the altercation, the actress admitted to smashing a baked potato on the floor. The argument erupted after McDermott allegedly made a hurtful remark at her in June 2023. The very same day, McDermott publicly announced their divorce via an Instagram post.