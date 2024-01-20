Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 'Awkward' Encounter at Son Saint's Basketball Game Amid Co-Parenting Woes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were one of the most talked about celebrity couples in, the glamour world. The duo was married for seven years and welcomed four children together before finalizing their divorce in 2022. Since splitting, West married Bianca Censori, a Yeezy architect. Kardashian remains happily single. The American Boy rapper and Kardashian aren’t exactly on speaking terms and only communicate parental decisions. It hasn’t been a smooth ride co-parenting, but amid their troubles, they recently had a run-in with each other.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pierre Suu

According to reports by Page Six, West and Kardashian had an “awkward” encounter with each other at their son Saint’s basketball game. The SKIMS mogul didn’t seem to bring any other members of the Kardashian clan with her. Do note that this is the first time West and Kardashian have been seen “together” in public since their split.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have awkward run-in at son Saint’s basketball game amid co-parenting woes https://t.co/JhCj9QUDWK pic.twitter.com/oXmuHa8Q93 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 20, 2024

Despite their ongoing co-parenting altercations, they decided to remain peaceful for the sake of their children. West donned his usual black and grey aesthetic and avoided paparazzi as much as he could. Kardashian on the other hand, also sported her iconic white tank top and jeans and completed her outfit of the day with a chic baseball cap.

Are they back ? — Raymond (@IamTheIroko) January 20, 2024

The duo appeared to be standing right next to each other but weren’t speaking to each other much. Perhaps they briefly greeted each other, but radio silence remained throughout their son’s game. The Kardashians star was seriously staring into her phone while occasionally looking up at her son.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bellocqimages

On closer inspection, she looked like she was texting someone quite intensely. Maybe she was spilling the tea about her awkward run-in with her ex-husband? The reality star has yet to comment on the interaction. After the game ended, the two went their separate ways maintaining the same cordial demeanor and lack of words for each other.

As mentioned earlier, the two have been finding it tumultuous navigating co-parenting together. In 2022, during a conversation with Angie Martinez’s podcast Angie Martinez IRL, Kardashian discussed the ups and downs of parenting with her ex-husband.

Andy Vermaut shares:Kim Kardashian 'Deeply Hurt' By The 'Very Unfortunate' Coparenting Situation With Kanye West, But...: Kim Kardashian is doing her best to stay strong… https://t.co/NQftN4rlyE Thank you. #LifeIsKnowing #AndyVermautLovesPerezHilTonTalks #NewlyCuriousBeingIsNice pic.twitter.com/D6ZBUJo4CE — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) March 15, 2022

Moreover, she also talked about the aftermath of her heartbreaking divorce from West. Kardashian honestly confessed parenting children while divorced was no easy feat. She rawly stated, “It’s really f***** hard.” Despite her ex-husband’s controversial outbursts, Kardashian desires her children to have a good perspective about their dad.

Recollecting memories of her late father Robert Kardashian she said, “I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that.” Neither West nor Kardashian nor their representatives have updated their current situation. Nonetheless, if there’s a silver lining amid the aforementioned difficulties, Kardashian and West are doting parents and love their children dearly. They’ll continue to do what’s best for them moving forward.

