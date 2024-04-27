These 7 Actors May Play Badass Guys on Screen, But They're Gentle Giants IRL

These Actors Are Adorable in Real Life

When we think of tough guys, certain actors immediately come to mind because of their action-packed films and on-screen persona. A tough guy is generally regarded as a person who can do anything and weather any storm. They'll prevail in the end, rescue the universe, and win the girl. They'll battle, murder, and exact revenge with their muscles. But, even though they may appear gruff, tough, cold, and rugged in the part, some actors are really rather endearing in real life. Here are seven actors who may play tough guys but are the nicest people in real life.

1. Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum has played roles in Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street, and despite all the chatter on his body and his action skills, the actor's most cherished characteristic is his heart. The Alabama-bred heartthrob is a sculptor who quotes Edgar Allan Poe, loved to give his ex-wife massages, and is a doting father to his children. Jenna Dewan-Tatum previously told PEOPLE for the cover of the 2012 Sexiest Man Alive edition, “People know him to be fun and sexy, but they don’t know how emotionally deep and spiritually open he is. He is such an open-hearted person; what you see is what you get.”

2. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Actor Dwayne Johnson was formerly well-known as a professional wrestler. For some, the Rock was the best wrestler in history, so much so that his departure from the ring to star in a string of action films upset many fans. However, you most likely won't find a kinder man than Johnson in the real world. He freely admits that he gives in to his toddler daughter's whims and frequently shares on social media how much he loves her. Although he presents himself as a large, muscular man on TV, Dwayne's strongest muscle in real life is his heart.

3. John Cena

As an actor, performer, and wrestler, John Cena knows how crucial it is to uphold his reputation as a 'tough' guy, given he is still a part of the WWE family (in a smaller capacity). Outside of the realm of professional wrestling, Cena is, however, well-known for his humorous acting and supportive nature. His sensitive side became known to the public when he began dating fellow wrestler Nikki Bella and declared his belief that a true tough guy would be holding a woman's hand. Cena has also always been a fierce advocate of LGBTQ rights, as per TMZ. About a decade back, he openly supported WWE star Darren Young for coming out as the first gay wrestler in the league.

4. Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt has been able to persuade viewers that he is a tough guy through his performances in Jurassic World and Passengers. He was a funny character on Parks and Recreation before he became the six-pack-sporting hottie for which he is currently renowned. Pratt claims he has had a 'really beautiful' start to parenthood, having three young children, as per PEOPLE. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor even declared, before the birth of his daughter Eloise, that he was prepared to have 'as many [kids] as the man upstairs will provide' if his wife also wanted the same.

5. Harrison Ford

One of the most well-known heroes of all time is Harrison Ford. He has established himself as a global role model for children who watch his films, mostly playing Hans Solo and Indiana Jones. As a genuine pilot, he has used his helicopter on a few occasions to assist in the search for missing persons in the highlands. It is this side of him that is lesser known but goes on to prove what a stand-up guy he truly is.

6. Hugh Jackman

It's well known that Wolverine is a tough character. That, of course, calls for a rugged actor to play it. However, outside of his on-screen personas, Hugh Jackman is an endearing person. He gave an excellent performance in the X-Men series, no doubt, but what is more rave-worthy is that he has a huge heart. The actor was recently discovered attempting to make an anonymous donation to a children's hospital. Over the years, Jackson has also been consistently nice and compassionate with his fans.

7. Keanu Reeves

This list would be incomplete without speaking of Keanu Reeves. Reeves has been a Hollywood star for decades, best known for his tough guy performances as Neo in The Matrix, John in the John Wick movies, and Johnny Utah in Point Break. However, Reeves himself did not have an easy life. He experienced a challenging childhood, lost loved ones, and saw others battle illness. But Reeves tries to spread happiness around, whether it's by making an extra effort to be kind to fans, giving expensive presents to underappreciated film colleagues, or just quietly practicing charity. He is a humble and giving individual who leads by example.