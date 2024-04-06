Talks Are Reportedly Underway for a High-Budget Action Film Starring Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce

The Kelce brothers are now in discussions to co-star in an action film with a $100 million budget, so their next big endeavor might be much different than what fans had initially expected. The U.S. Sun reported that a source close to Travis Kelce said that the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs had discussed a huge film with Hollywood producers that also featured his brother Jason Kelce. According to the producers, the two are 'the best guys' for the task. The source added, "Their natural and funny personalities would be great to be part of a movie project."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Carr

It has taken Travis a while to prepare for his move from the football field to the big screen. In addition to serving as Saturday Night Live host last year, the 34-year-old executive produced the film My Dead Friend Zoe. He also had to bear the weight of the unceasing media attention that movie stars get; he was the subject of comparable publicity because of his romantic connection with Taylor Swift, the pop phenomenon. Nonetheless, the source also added, "They are naturally funny guys, and they have personalities that would be perfect for the movie industry. They like Jason’s sense of humor, the fact that he is a strong and nice guy, and Travis’ personality and big, athletic body, which matches with what they need for this movie."

Jason has ventured into the media realm by co-hosting the New Heights podcast with his sibling. The program has gained 4.1 million followers and 156.6 million likes on TikTok in a short period. Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger also informed Travis and Jason during his guest appearance on the most recent episode of the New Heights podcast that he believes they are getting ready for something newer and greater. As reported by People, Schwarzenegger said, "I’m not stupid, right? There's a reason these guys are out here together in Hollywood. There's all kinds of interviews being scheduled for movie parts. You guys have it lined up, you just don't want to give it away right now."

Watch moment Legend Arnold Schwarzenegger gave advice to Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on a potential career move to Holywood 🤗 pic.twitter.com/pPTIpRbO77 — Amstrongharold (@Amstrongha25010) April 4, 2024

Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife, also spoke about her husband's post-retirement plans on the April 1 episode of Today, "I think nothing is off the table at this point. He's my husband, so I'm biased, but I think he's so good at everything he tries, it's kind of a pain in the butt. I think that nothing is off the table, he's an ideas guy, so he's letting them brew and seeing what happens." After 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason announced his retirement from the NFL and said he is still considering his alternatives. In addition to saying he would want to 'be involved' with the Eagles organization going forward, he made a brief guest appearance at Abbott Elementary recently.