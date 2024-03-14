Kim Kardashian Was Caught as Fans Zoomed in on Her Phone Screen and Noticed the Apps She Uses

A sharp-eyed person on the internet has revealed the unexpected apps on Kim Kardashian's phone, after the reality star unintentionally revealed her mobile screen to photographers, as per The US Sun. The apps have piqued the interest of both her critics and fans alike. In the photo, Kardashian is seen holding her iPhone in one hand, with the other placed on the side of her oversized sunglasses. A close-up of the picture revealed her phone's screen, seemingly unlocked, reflecting all the apps installed on it. Fans were quick to notice that the mom of four had the apps Wattpad and Reddit downloaded on her phone.

Several users shared their observations in a discussion on Reddit. Some were intrigued by her use of Wattpad, a platform known for hosting original stories, including some with explicit content. One person wrote on Reddit, "I don’t know what shocks me more. [Reddit] or Wattpad. What smutty fanfics is she reading." Someone else said, "Ha! She's been busted." Others joked about feeling caught in the act, as Kardashian had the Reddit app installed, leading them to speculate that she might be monitoring Reddit threads about the Kardashian family. "OMMGG LMAAAOOO, I feel like my privacy has been violated. With all due respect, get outta here, Kimmy," one fan wrote.

In addition, Daily Mail reported that a TikTok user named Erica Stolman Dowdy found the image, creating a list of all the visible apps on Kardashian's phone, sparking a frenzy online. The apps included Facebook Messenger, FaceTime, TikTok, Instagram, X, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Pinterest, among others. Dowdy also shared a photo where Kardashian accidentally revealed another page on her phone screen, identifying apps such as YouTube and SoundCloud. The image seemed to be recent, as the Skims founder's fingers were seen in band-aids.

As always, Kardashian wore her trademark sunglasses, but this time, fans took note of her choice in eyewear with a hint of concern. Uncharacteristically, Kardashian was in recovery mode from an injury, her two fingers were in sturdy casts. Before attending a game with her son Saint, where her ex-husband and Saint's father Kanye West was also present, Kardashian had to make an appearance at another game. Kanye is also the father of Kardashian's other three children North West, Chicago West, and Psalm.

Meanwhile, in another development reported by PEOPLE, Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. had a glamorous night out together during Oscars weekend. Kardashian dazzled in a white, strapless Balenciaga dress, complemented by diamond studs and a striking diamond ring. On the other hand, Beckham Jr. looked sharp in a dark leather suit. Confirming rumors from September 2023, sources revealed that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. had been spending time together. Additionally, it was also reported that the NFL star had officially ended his long-term relationship with model Lauren Wood.