President Joe Biden Contemplated Suicide After the Tragic Death of His First Wife and Daughter

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of suicide that some readers may find distressing.

President Joe Biden recently recalled the pain and anguish that followed the tragic deaths of his first wife, Neilia, and 18-month-old daughter, Naomi, who passed away in a devastating car crash in December 1972, shortly after he won the election as a U.S. senator. Speaking on the Sirius XM show with host Howard Stern in New York on Friday, Biden revealed that he even contemplated suicide during the period of immense grief. “In just a brief moment, I thought, ‘Let me just go to the Delaware Memorial Bridge and jump,’” Biden revealed.

President Joe Biden On the Howard Stern show.



As per NY Daily News, Biden confessed to dropping the idea of suicide, thinking about his sons, Beau and Hunter, who survived the crash. “I had two kids,” he said. “It wasn’t like I got to commit suicide…(But) you’re never going to be ok.” Additionally, Biden disclosed that he thought of turning to alcohol for solace.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

"I don't drink. That's not a virtue. I just never drank," he said. But, he added, "I used to sit there and think to myself, I think I'll take out a bottle of Scotch. We always had liquor in the house...and I was going to just drink and get drunk and I could never bring myself to do it." He added, "And I actually thought about you know, you don't have to be crazy to commit suicide. If you've been at the top of a mountain you think it's never going to be there again."

As per The Daily Mail, the President attended a fundraiser in Westchester County on Thursday night, sponsored by actor Michael Douglas, and then spent the night in New York City. Thereafter, the Democratic leader stopped at the Manhattan studio to speak with Stern before taking a plane back to the White House. The POTUS also described the period when he became the 'most eligible' suitor after his first wife's death.

"I got put in that ten most eligible bachelor list," he told Stern. "And a lot of lovely women...would send very salacious pictures and I just give them to the Secret Service." As the conversation progressed, Biden shared how he 'had just given up' until he got a call from his brother who reportedly said,"'So I have a girl here in Delaware – Jill is nine years younger than I am. He said you'll love her. She doesn't like politics." Stern then stirred the topic toward former president Donald Trump's January 6th charges. Commenting on the Capitol riot, Biden replied, "It was derelict. It was almost criminal."

SUICIDE: If you are having thoughts about taking your own life or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433).