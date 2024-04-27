Joe Biden Believed 'Good Sex' Was Key to Long-Lasting Marriage, Book on US First Ladies Claims

Joe Biden's almost five-decade connection is highlighted in American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden. The book was released in February and authored by New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers. As reported by The Guardian, Rogers mentioned, that in 2004, Jill Biden entered the meeting with a halter top on and the word 'NO' written on her tummy, signaling to staff that Biden had decided not to run for president.

President Joe Biden, who has been married to Jill Biden for 47 years, says the key to a long and happy marriage is "good sex"



Lesson well learned pic.twitter.com/beHRmCJ5ne — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) February 25, 2024

That year, Joe said to a gathering of supporters that he was not interested in becoming president. According to the author, "Joe may have tamped down on his public bedroom declarations [in] winning the presidency, but he has joked to aides that ‘good sex’ is the key to a lasting and happy marriage, much to his wife’s chagrin." The book also describes how, in a 1974 interview with the Washingtonian magazine, Biden gushed 'about the sexual and emotional connection he and [first wife] Neilia shared', as he was looking for a life partner after his wife's untimely death and the death of his one-year-old daughter Naomi.

President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden before boarding Marine One to visit troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/UBIhDddLO4 — Evan Vucci (@evanvucci) January 29, 2021

Referring to his first wife, he added during the interview, "At first she stayed at home with the kids while I campaigned but that didn’t work out because I’d come back too tired to talk to her. I might satisfy her in bed but I didn’t have much time for anything else. That’s when she started campaigning with me and that’s when I started winning. You know, the people of Delaware really elected her … but they got me." Biden indicated in the interview that he wanted to be married again. He added, "I do indeed want to get married again. I hate the image of the gay, young bachelor about town. That’s just not my style. I am not a womanizer. I would like very much to fall in love and be married again because basically, I am a family man. I want to find a woman to adore me again."

Following Biden's five consecutive proposals to Jill, the couple wed on June 17, 1977. The other times, she declined because she 'had to be 100 percent sure' the union would last. She told Vogue, "I said, ‘Not yet. Not yet. Not yet.’ By that time, of course, I had fallen in love with the boys, and I felt that this marriage had to work. Because they had lost their mom, and I couldn’t have them lose another mother. So I had to be 100 percent sure." Joe campaigned with Jill in 1988 and 2008 before seeking the presidency in 2020. From 2009 to 2017, while they served as the Vice President and Second Lady of the United States, Jill kept up her full-time job as an English professor in Virginia. The pair took office as the 46th President and First Lady of the United States on January 20, 2021.