'The View' Host Alyssa Farah Griffin 'Covering' her Tummy in New Instagram Post Spark Pregnancy Rumors

Alyssa Farah Griffin hosts the popular talk show 'The View'. As blunt as Griffin is with her opinions, she’s just as bubbly and fun on-screen and often adds comedic relief occasionally during a serious discussion. When it comes to her private life, the host is quite reserved and prefers to keep her personal affairs under wraps as much as possible. Regardless, she’s still quite active on social media platforms such as Instagram and often gives fans a life update on it. However, it appears that fans may be onto something after this new post of hers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patricia Schlein

According to The U.S Sun, fans of Griffin believe that she’s possibly pregnant after coming in contact with her new post on the Meta-driven platform. The host took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of herself surrounded by the warmth of her family. The merry group of people appeared to be seated at a pub with its glass aisles lined with different alcohol bottles. They all looked very cozy and comfortable while seated atop barstools cheerfully.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah)

Griffin too appeared to be in pure bliss as she flashed a wholesome smile while safely nestled alongside her husband Justin Griffin who held her close and his parents. She captioned the post by describing the intimate gathering: “Cold noses, warm drinks & full hearts.” She continued to wholeheartedly note that she was “Grateful to be a Griffin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah)

While this was certainly an adorable post, fans seem to have taken notice of something rather surprising. They believe that perhaps Griffin is pregnant with her first child, especially after noticing that she’s very carefully covered her abdomen with a thick faux fur coat that completely covers an alleged bump. Although comments were limited, many fans gushed about Griffin in the comment section of her post, showering her with positive affirmations. Nonetheless, rumors began to fly especially after they kept a keen watch on Griffin’s behavior during the newest episode of the show last week.

Even during that episode. Griffin was seen donning an aesthetic that she’s rarely seen in; loose clothes. She had her usual wavy hair down and sported a lovely red top with a plunge neck followed by a chic pair of pants. But, throughout the episode, she would often avoid showing her abdomen during a complete shot and was shuffling her cue cards nervously as noted by fans. Several fans took to X, formerly Twitter to speculate whether or not she’s pregnant.

'The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin is totally fine with Whoopi Goldberg asking if she's pregnant: 'That's what makes the show fun' https://t.co/RAifQofyNd — UPROXX (@UPROXX) September 15, 2023

One person referred to the time Goldberg had asked Griffin just a few months back if she was expecting and said: “Alyssa seems to be hiding her stomach a lot with her arms and hands. Was Whoopi right when she asked if she was pregnant? Maybe I’m reading too much into it.”

Another person alleged: “She’ll probably make an announcement after their break…I clocked & wondered too.” A final one asked: “Is Alyssa pregnant?” Likewise, pregnancy rumors have been going viral with many fans pointing out different alleged clues and hints of the possibility. However, none of this has been officially confirmed by Griffin as of yet.

