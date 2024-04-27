Elon Musk's Dad Calls Out Don Lemon: 'It Was Good to Cancel This Self-Aggrandizing Twit'

Following the termination of his planned collaboration with Elon Musk's social media platform X, former CNN host and journalist Don Lemon vowed to take legal action. The move was taken after Lemon interviewed the Space X founder and exposed him to awkward questions about racism, censorship, and drug use. Elon claimed that Lemon's show wouldn't succeed on his platform since it was merely 'CNN but on social media.' So, X announced that they wouldn't be going ahead with the partnership.

However, the famed host revealed he did not regret his controversial interview. While walking the Time 100 Gala red carpet in New York City recently, Lemon said, "I don't regret it all, I think the interview did well." In response, Elon's father, Errol Musk, chastised the journalist. He stated, “It was good to cancel this self-aggrandizing twit having a paid show. There is no appeasing Lemon. His know-it-all behavior also makes it difficult to feel sorry for him."

Don Lemon shares if he's left anything unsaid with Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/QxmZYUcgH7 — TIME (@TIME) April 26, 2024

As per The US Sun, Errol praised his son's patience, “I thought Elon was tolerant. His performance was good but why give this jerk an interview? Elon probably thought it might help X. Elon would look at what benefit it would have for X to give Lemon some frontage.” During the scathing interview, Lemon asked if he would accept responsibility if an advertiser boycott caused X to fail, the tech billionaire said, "You have five minutes left. Please choose your next question carefully." Later, Elon claimed that Lemon was serving as a spokesman for Jerry Zucker, the former head of CNN.

This is why Elon Musk canceled Don Lemon's contract pic.twitter.com/1uKmIPgu9W — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 19, 2024

The Tesla CEO stated that while Zucker and Lemon were free to sell material on X, the latter would not receive a minimum payment guarantee. Errol defended his son, “At heart, of course, Elon does believe in giving all different points of view a chance, but not to the point of causing serious conflict in the community. Lemon has no such sense of responsibility. I think Elon was annoyed by Lemon’s hubris, as anyone like him would be."

Don Lemon claims that Elon Musk felt uncomfortable sitting next to a gay black man. Maybe it’s not the gayness or the blackness, maybe it’s because Lemon is an embarrassment to the human species pic.twitter.com/tFP5qywsaJ — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) March 21, 2024

He continued, “Lemon tried talking down to someone hugely bigger than himself. Not that Elon would see it like that. As Elon said, Lemon can still post his show. From what I see, these CNN clones live in some sort of parallel world. It's the only way to explain their bizarrely stupid take on everything.” As per CNN, Lemon went on to ask the X owner about his use of the medication ketamine.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chesnot

Elon explained, “There are times when I have sort of a…negative chemical state in my brain, like depression I guess, or depression that’s not linked to any negative news, and ketamine helps get one out of the negative frame of mind,” he told Lemon. He added that he takes the medication 'a small amount once every other week' and claimed that he was prescribed the same by 'an actual, real doctor.'

“If you use too much ketamine, you can’t get work done. I have a lot of work, I’m typically putting in 16-hour days…so I don’t have a situation where I can be not mentally acute for an extended period,” Elon said, denying the overuse of the prescribed drug. Elon and Lemon's 90-minute chat sparked a conflict between the two and ended X's intended agreement to pay Lemon to release his new streaming series on the social platform.