Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have a 'Tense' Convo Before the Red Carpet 'Fight'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were caught in an intense conversation several days prior to the red carpet of Jennifer Lopez's movie. The couple was snapped bickering outside their car because of some recent event, per Page Six.

The photographs of the tense exchange were obtained by Daily Mail, which portrays Affleck visibly frustrated while talking to Jennifer as she sat in the passenger seat of his Rivian electric SUV. The pair was at a red light while driving in Beverly Hills and engrossed in a frenzied exchange. The tourist who took the photos also explained that the "Argo" star was behind the wheel and talking animatedly to Lopez, who looked "timid" and "a little bit sad" during the conversation.

"There were a lot of hand gestures," the eyewitness said. "Ben was waving his hands up and down, and it looked heated." The tourist said that the dialogue looked more like an "argument." A source close to the couple told Page Six, "You can clearly see they are having a conversation, and she is listening to him. He's a storyteller and can be animated when he speaks."

A few days later, as the couple was attending the L.A. premiere of Lopez's movie "The Mother," they were again caught in a heated conversation as they greeted fans and posed for the cameras. The "Batman" star looked aggrieved in the video as he gestured dramatically.

According to Grazia, an expert lip reader told Daily Mail that the intense conversation was simply Lopez asking Affleck if her low-cut top was "showing too much," encouraging him to answer that it was all fine. Affleck then leaned into her ears and said, "Don't worry, babe," before saying, "That’s us done." The pair subsequently appeared to kiss and make up and posed phenomenally for cameras.

It's not the first time that lip readers are all into the couple's business. People could never forget the tense conversation 'Bennifer' had during the Grammys where a lip reader claimed that Lopez told Ben, "Look more friendly. Look motivated," and he shot back, "I might." Affleck later cleared it up for the people. He spoke about the moment to the Hollywood Reporter, saying, "They were framing us in this shot, but I didn't know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon as they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.' She goes, 'You better f---ing not leave.' That's a husband-and-wife thing."

Lopez and Affleck were one of Hollywood's most sizzling pairs in the early 2000s. The couple began dating in 2002 but unfortunately, in 2004, they broke off their engagement. They reconnected almost 20 years later like a real-life romance fantasy. The couple finally got married in 2022 in an intimate gathering and a formal ceremony in Riceboro, Georgia.