Here's Why Veteran Tom Selleck Wants to Leave Hollywood Life After 'Blue Bloods' Series Finale

Tom Selleck wants to take it slow in life, and his heart no longer longs for the fame and name of Hollywood. According to inside sources, the veteran has plans to leave behind films to pursue "slow living" on his 65-acre avocado ranch as his American police drama series Blue Bloods is approaching its end.

After fourteen seasons, the hit CBS drama is coming to an end, and Selleck no longer intends to seek work in Hollywood. The insiders said the 78-year-old actor is a devoted family man. He married his 65-year-old wife, Jillie Mack, in 1987 and may soon ditch the hectic filming schedule for a mindful life on his property outside Los Angeles, per Radar Online.

The source said, "At his age, Tom wants more time to enjoy all the outdoorsy things he likes to do on the ranch. And he wants to spend more time with family." The insider also informed he isn't bothered about earning more money as he has enough to sustain a life away from Hollywood.

"Tom has more than enough money, and he's not attached to fame and the trappings that go along with it," continued the insider. However, this isn't the first time the Magnum P.I. actor has left the ultra-glamorous life of Hollywood for a more conscious life at his farm, and he wouldn't hesitate to do it over again.

The Three Men and a Baby actor stepped back at the pinnacle of his career in 1988. He shocked the world by taking a bold step of focusing on his personal life and putting Hollywood life on hold. At the time, he said, "I was tired, and I wanted a three-dimensional life because I didn't have one. I worked 90 hours a week and did a movie every break."

However, after a small hiatus, he slowly joined back and appeared in some of Hollywood's most iconic projects of the '90s, like Friends, The Closer, and his Jesse Stone TV movies. His career graph took momentum, and soon, he emerged as a talented celebrity despite the break. However, no fame or name could take out the "homebody" in him.

The insider claimed, "He's not into big parties," adding, "He's a low-key kind of guy." Selleck affirmed and noted, "My relationship and my ranch keep me sane." Although he's earned a fandom for himself, renowned for his famous "mustache" look, and enjoyed unparalleled success, he's the happiest away from the spotlight.

Selleck and his wife Mack restored a 1920 hunting lodge into an avocado farm, which he bought for $5 million from Dean Martin in 1988. The sprawling property has over 1,500 trees, and the actor takes care of them with little help. He said, "I do grunt work, and I make the rounds. I like watching things grow. It's a retreat," per The Things.

He talked about the property, "This ranch is a great counterpoint to the acting business, which is an abstraction — you do something, it's up on a piece of film, and everybody argues whether it's good or bad. You dig a hole and plant an oak tree — and I've probably planted a thousand of them — it's real."

In an exclusive interview, Selleck confessed, "I'm a fairly private person. And I've always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It's always about them."

