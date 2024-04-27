Reporter Slams Trump for False Rant About the Courthouse Being ‘Guarded Like a Fox'

The CNN’s anchorman Kaitlan Collins once again hit the headlines with her criticism of the former President Donald Trump’s fabricated statements about his ongoing criminal trial. Collins shortly after responded to Trump’s remarks on the courthouse being ‘guarded like a fox’ by pointing out the futility of such claims with a swift fact-check. Trump, a man known for his blistering rhetoric, posted on Truth Social saying that it was unacceptable how the courthouse was like Fort Knox. As mentioned by Mediate, He bemoaned what he portrayed as anti-MAGA measures, which he estimated would limit the number of his supporters attending the trial. Nevertheless, Collins went on to clarify the fact.

For the first time, against the narrative of Trump, Collins stated that the courthouse still remains open to the public. She emphasized that the park, which their supporters were using for gatherings on trial days, was just nearby. This pinpointing highlighted the immense gap between Trump's words and what was occurring on the ground. Again, the courthouse is open the public. The park outside, where a handful of his supporters have gathered on trials days, is easily accessible,” Collins wrote in Twitter.

Again, the courthouse is open the public. The park outside, where a handful of his supporters have gathered on trials days, is easily accessible. pic.twitter.com/HVOmWdcX6u — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 26, 2024

In addition to alleging security measures, Trump also complained that the number of his supporters outside the courthouse was not large enough. In a string of flawed claims, he alleged the New York Police Department (NYPD) was denying his supporters the opportunity to gather. Trump, even quoted, a New York Times article that read “The Circus Trump Wanted Outside His Trial Hasn’t Arrived,” indicating that the thousands got turned off by the barricades and law enforcement officials.

Despite that, the media outlet CNN very quickly refuted Trump’s claims, by pointing out the designated protest area which was located right across the street from the courthouse. It was Dale who informed the public that visitors were allowed to drive up to the courthouse then enter the building, which was still open to the public. As for the early comers, they were granted access to the trial courtroom or a room where live images of the court proceedings were being broadcast.

Trump’s rhetoric, which is always full of offensive phrases and suggests the whole nation to protest, can’t be harmonized with the real facts. In spite of his claims of being marginalized, the truth was scarcely so. Trump's falsehoods as to not being allowed to attend the trial and to rally his supporters were disproved by journalists who completely researched his statements. “In reality, the designated protest zone for the trial is at a park directly across the street from the courthouse – and, in addition, people are permitted to drive right up to the front of the courthouse and walk into the building, which remains open to the public. If people show up early enough in the morning, they can even get into the trial courtroom itself or the overflow room that shows near-live video of the proceedings,”CNN’s Daniel Dale pointed.