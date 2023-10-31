In a fiery and contentious interview, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins did not hold back as she pressed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on his views regarding former President Donald Trump’s character. DeSantis, who is in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, is dawdling former President Trump by double digits in national polls. Collins wanted to get to the heart of the matter, and the interview became a battleground.

Without wasting a moment, Collins got right to the point, addressing DeSantis's position in the polls relative to Trump's. "You obviously are so far behind Trump in the polls," she noted, setting the stage for a tough string of questions. She initiated by highlighting DeSantis’s criticism of Trump’s comments on Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the former president's stance on abortion. But the critical question she asked was about Trump's character, "What do you make of Trump’s character?"

At first, DeSantis responded by underscoring his focus on results and outcomes, sidelining the question about Trump’s character. But Collins didn’t let him evade easily; she pushed further, asserting, "But that’s not answering the question about his character. What do you make of Donald Trump’s character?" As per HuffPost reports, the interview continued as DeSantis replied that Trump’s character was not his concern.

Collins did not back down, questioning why the character was not a concern. DeSantis is running against Trump and apparently believes he is more fit for the presidency. DeSantis defended himself by saying he did not want to take "potshots" at Trump. The cold war between Trump and DeSantis has been visible, with the former president of the United States shooting a string of attacks at the Florida governor throughout the year. Initially skeptical of slamming Trump, DeSantis has become more outspoken in recent weeks.

Another twist surfaced in the interview when DeSantis claimed that Trump is "not willing to show up" and "not putting in the work." Collins did not let this assertion sway, expressing doubt in her response. She emphasized that Trump is leading the polls despite DeSantis’ claims. DeSantis defended his position by insinuating Trump's name recognition and fame. He explained that Trump's worldwide recognition gives him an upper hand, saying, "He’s the person people know." DeSantis also suggested grabbing the opportunity to "make the case" for his campaign.

This heated interview left no doubt that Collins was determined and left no stone unturned to get real and unfiltered answers from Governor DeSantis about his relationship with former President Trump. As the battle for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination boils up, it is crystal clear that the dynamics within the party are constantly evolving. The exchange underscores the significance of character and reputation in politics and the problems candidates face when confronted with tough questions about their rivals.

