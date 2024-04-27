Emma Stone Confesses She Wants to Be Called by Her Real Name From Now On: "That Would Be So Nice"

Emma Stone, the popular actress known for her roles in blockbuster films that grossed over $1 billion worldwide and has been honored with two Academy Awards under her stage name, has expressed a new preference. In a surprising revelation during a recent interview reported by Page Six, the La La Land star shared that she now prefers to be addressed by her birth name, Emily. This was further corroborated by Nathan Fielder, Stone's co-star in the surreal TV show The Curse, who mentioned that even actors and crew members she has worked with refer to her as Emily.

As reported by The Guardian, Fielder said, “Before we continue, I’d like to say something. Her name’s Emily, but she goes by Emma professionally. So when there’s people that don’t know her, I end up saying Emma. But I’m going to just say Emily from here on.” To this, Stone responded, “You can say Emma. You can say anything.” She was then questioned if she would correct a fan who addressed her as Emily. She replied, “No. That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily.”

Stone also shared that her decision to adopt her current stage name was influenced by the fact that another actress registered with SAG-AFTRA was already using the name Emily Stone. “Then I freaked out a couple of years ago. For some reason, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore. Just call me Emily,'” she said. The actress revealed that those she is close to and collaborates with often refer to her by her given name. “Nathan calls me Em, which is easier,” she added.

Several fans also appreciated her for going back to her real name. One user wrote, "It's always empowering when individuals advocate for the use of their true identity. It helps foster authenticity and respect in how they are addressed." Another user wrote, "Fair enough, people should get called what they prefer, celeb or not."

A third user wrote, "Well she's famous & successful enough that she can be known as whatever now, sure her SAG thing might need her to be called Emma but think everyone else can easily call her Emily." A fourth user wrote, "Which is? She willingly and gracefully took Emma so if she wants to change it that’s her business, I guess!"

Previously, Stone also made a notable declaration during a 2018 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She said, “Growing up, I was super blonde, and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice and guess what? Now I am." She added, “It wasn’t necessarily because of her but yes, in second grade, did I go up to the teacher on the first day and ask her to call me Emma? Yes, I did."

Meanwhile, in addition to her 2017 Best Actress win for her role in La La Land, Stone clinched her second Oscar this year for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in Poor Things, a whimsical period comedy based on Alasdair Gray's novel. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, and Ramy Youssef. Stone is set to grace the screen again in Kinds of Kindness, another Lanthimos-directed film.