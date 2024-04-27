When Hunter Biden Said Dad Joe Biden Chased Him Down Driveway During Intervention: “He Grabbed Me”

In a 2021 interview, Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, revealed that during his road to recovery from drug abuse, his father once chased him down a driveway. Hunter on the CBS This Morning show explained that after a heated argument, he walked out of the home, attempted to get into his vehicle, and was followed by his frantic father.

Hunter narrated the incident, "I tried to go to my car, and my girls [Maisy, Finnegan, and Naomi] blocked the door to my car and said 'Dad, Dad, please. You can't. No, no'." He continued, "[Joe] grabbed me — gave a bear hug...and just cried, and said — 'I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do. Please.'" Subsequently, when asked how he felt in the moment, Hunter answered, "I thought 'I need to figure out a way to tell him that I'm gonna do something so that I can go take another hit'. It's the only thing I could think. Literally. That's how powerful. I don't know of a force more powerful than my family's love, except addiction. I said I was going to get help, booked the next flight to Los Angeles, and decided that I was going completely disappear forever."

As the conversation progressed, the topic of discussion shifted to an old interview Hunter gave to The New Yorker in 2019 that addresses whether his habits might jeopardize his father's chances of winning the presidency. Hunter said that he wanted to share his life story himself before it could be used against his father. He then went on to talk about the steps he took to change his life once he met Melissa Cohen, who became his future wife. In his memoir Beautiful Things, he gave Melissa credit for being the key to his ultimate sobriety.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Hunter mentioned in his memoir, "She pushed away everyone in my life connected to drugs." She stole his wallet, vehicle keys, computer, and phone. She tossed away his drink and narcotics and erased every contact on his phone that wasn't family. Hunter said that Melissa even brought a doctor to their Hollywood Hills condominium to assist him with withdrawal symptoms. He claims to have slept for three days in a row before asking Melissa to marry him on the fourth day when he woke up. Seven days after their initial meeting, she said yes to his proposal the next morning. In May 2019, they tied the knot.

In his CBS interview, Hunter also discussed his 2020 laptop incident. After the New York Post released a 'smoking gun' email that claimed to show how Hunter connected his father to Vadym Pozharskyi, a Ukrainian billionaire, during the vice president campaign, his laptop became the center of attention in the media. Apart from many obscene photos, the laptop was also said to have a 12-minute movie on it that showed Hunter using crack during a sex act with an unknown lady.