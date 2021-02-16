‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Paige Spiranac fired off a series of sexy snaps in the most recent addition that was featured on her Instagram page. The model and “OG Insta Golf Girl” shared four new shots on February 16, and the post has been garnering rave reviews from fans.

Paige used one photo, splitting it into four different sections. She used a living room as the backdrop, posing in front of a shelving unit filled with various trinkets. A ceiling fan and a sliding glass door made up the rest of the space. The image in the upper left-hand corner saw Paige standing directly in the center of the shot. She extended one arm forward and draped the opposite near her side. Paige tilted her head to the side and gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. She wore her curly blond locks with a center part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulder.

Paige sported a sexy white tank top in a bright white shade that popped against her all-over glow. Its sexy cut also showed off her muscular shoulder and arms. The piece had a plunging neckline that fell low into her bust, exposing an eyeful of cleavage. In the second photo, Paige made a kissy-face as she gazed into the lens.

The photo below Paige captured her in the same spot, but it took a more playful tone as she tilted her head to the side, tucking her hand under her chin. She wore a closed-mouth smile as she worked it for the camera. The last shot captured Paige flashing her pearly whites.

In the caption of her upload, Paige plugged PointsBet Sportsbook, sharing that she would be betting on the game between Michigan State and Purdue. Within minutes of the post going live on her feed, it’s amassed more than 55,000 likes and 800-plus comments. Some social media users applauded her bombshell body while a few more chimed in on the company that she promoted.

“These pictures are gorgeous, you should sell the 4 of these separately, posters like this would look great in my garage!!” one follower wrote, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“If making people’s jaw drop was a superpower you’d be the lead avenger,” a second social media user chimed in.

“So incredibly beautiful and hot,” a third wrote alongside a series of flames.

“WOW what a extremely beautiful lady I love you lovely outfit,” a fourth social media user exclaimed.