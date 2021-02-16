Jennifer Lopez, 51, ‘Would Love’ To Be Pregnant Again

Jennifer Lopez revealed that a baby could be in her future with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The 51-year-old singer and actress made the confession in a new interview where she admitted she loved being pregnant with her twins so much that she would like to do it again.

JLo shared the news while looking back at some of her favorite beauty moments over the past 29 years with Allure. Among the looks was her appearance at New York Fashion Week in February 2008, when she was at the end of her pregnancy with her now 12-year-old twins Max and Emme.

She wore a long black halter-neck dress that draped over her big bump with a thin snakeskin-print belt under her chest that highlighted her growing middle. The “In The Morning” hitmaker wore her hair down in voluminous curls and accessorized with glamorous dangling earrings and a gold clutch bag.

“That was two weeks before I gave birth, so I was ready to pop. My nose was ready to pop, my feet. Everything was ready to pop,” Jennifer said.

“I loved being pregnant. I would love to do it again. I remember right after I gave birth, two weeks later, right after this picture, I was like, ‘When can I get pregnant again?'”

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Jennifer shares her fraternal twins with her former husband Marc Anthony, who she split with in 2014 after a decade of marriage.

Among the other looks the Hustlers actress highlighted as her favorites was her white crop top emblazoned with the word “JLo” during her 2001 performance for Today’s Summer Concert Series and the mint green one-shoulder gown she wore to the Academy Awards in 2003.

But this isn’t the first time she’s hinted at welcoming a baby with 45-year-old A-Rod, who is already dad to daughters Natasha and Ella from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

In December 2019, JLo admitted in an interview with People that she was “open” to the idea of having another baby.

“I want to! I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!” she said, nine months after she and A-Rod got engaged.

Jennifer’s look back at her big style moments came after she revealed her big beauty secret for looking so youthful last month. The star once again denied having had Botox and admitted she doesn’t appreciate being called a liar after shutting down the rumors multiple times before.