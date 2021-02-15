Madison Woolley Flaunts Her Perfect Bikini Bod At The Beach In Australia

Madison Woolley added a sizzling snapshot to her Instagram page on Monday, February 15 that stunned her 614,000 followers. In today’s post, the 22-year-old model decided to slip into a skimpy bikini that flaunted her stunning physique while catching some rays in one of Australia’s most iconic beaches.

In the picture, Madison was photographed at the famous Bondi Beach. Clad in her scanty bathing suit, she stood front and center on the fine, white sand. She posed by popping her right hip to the side and placing her left thigh in front of the other. The babe raised both of her arms and grabbed the ends of her locks with her left hand. Meanwhile, her other hand touched the side of her head. She looked to the side, staring at the views. Sunshine enveloped her body, which made her flawless skin look glowing.

The ocean, the blue sky, beachgoers, buildings, and lush greenery, made up the scenic background of the snap.

Madison flaunted her bombshell curves in a teeny-tiny black bikini set, which left little to the imagination. The top featured minuscule triangle cups and a plunging neckline, which gave a nice view of her décolletage and cleavage. The thin straps that provided support secured behind her neck, accentuating her lean shoulders and arms.

She wore a pair of scanty bottoms, which boasted a low-cut front that helped accentuate her toned midsection, particularly her flat stomach. Like the top, the swimwear had strings that formed the waistband, and they were tied on the sides of her hips. The thong had high leg cuts that displayed plenty of skin around her groin area down to her legs.

The influencer sported minimal jewelry with her barely there ensemble. She accessorized with a pair of dainty earrings and studs. Her blond hair was down, slicked back, and wet from her going swimming. She had her nails painted with a light polish.

Madison paired the snap with a short caption wherein she mentioned “beach day.”

Since going live on her social media page, the post has earned more than 8,900 likes and over 65 comments. Madison’s social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave about her killer physique. Other fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the snapshot, and instead, they chimed in with emoji.

“OMG! You are so beautiful and sexy! Wow!” one of her fans commented, adding a trail of purple heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are the real definition of beauty,” gushed another admirer.

“Your boyfriend must be so proud! He got a super hot girlfriend,” a third follower wrote.