Courtney Ann Is Scantily Clad In Red Lace Lingerie For Sultry Bed Share

Courtney Ann celebrated Valentine’s Day in style. The curvy model, who goes by the name Texas Thighs on Instagram, stunned her fans over the weekend with her latest post.

Courtney was scantily clad for the double update. She wore a red lace lingerie piece that looped around her neck and featured a daring cutout that fell underneath of her navel.

The garment clung to her chest and exposed her colossal cleavage while also casting a spotlight on her flat tummy and impressive abs. The bottoms strapped around her slim waist, and were cut high on her hips. Her muscular thighs were also in full view for the pics.

In the first photo, Courtney sat on her knees with her legs apart. She posed on top of a bed made up with gray linens. Her body leaned forward while she allowed one hand to hang at her side. The other grabbed at her hair. She held a red carnation between her teeth and smiled as she shifted her eyes away from the camera.

The second shot was similar. She held the flower in her hand, as her other hand rested over her knee. Her back was arched and her head was turned to the side.

In the caption of the post, Courtney asked her followers which photo they liked better. She also wished her fans a happy Valentine’s Day.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side. The strands were straight as they hung down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

Courtney’s over 1.1 million followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 10,000 times within the first seven hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 200 comments during that time.

“You look so happy and beautiful,” one follower declared.

“You are so sweet and such a darling,” another gushed.

“You are so gorgeous,” a third social media user wrote.

“So beautiful and sexy and absolutely gorgeous lady,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her ample assets in skimpy outfits for her online uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Courtney recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a skintight gray top that exposed her underboob, as well as a pair of dark blue panties. To date, that snap has reeled in more than 14,000 likes and over 180 comments.