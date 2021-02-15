Camila Bernal Gets Wet And Steamy While Rocking A White Thong Bikini In The Snow

The model stayed warm in a hot tub.

Colombian model Camila Bernal kept things hot on the set of her latest photoshoot, even though she was braving the cold by posing in the snow. On Saturday, the social media sensation took to Instagram to share her sexy new pics, along with a steamy video.

For her shoot, Camila squeezed her plentiful curves into a tiny white bikini. Her bottoms had tie sides with long strings that were stretched up high on her shapely hips. The front was adjustable and slightly scrunched, while the back formed a tiny, triangle-shaped thong that left little of her peachy derriere to the imagination.

The model’s coordinating halter top featured sliding triangle cups and string ties. Camila wore the upper strings crossed between her collarbones and secured behind her neck. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses that had curved rectangular lenses. They featured a subtle gray gradient and an iridescent tint.

Her long, black hair was partially pulled up in high pigtails and styled in spiraling curls that spilled down the sides of her chest. She only left a few pieces on her back.

Camila’s geotag identified the location of her shots as the Winter Park ski resort in Colorado. The pics were taken at night outdoors in a snowy setting. In the background, mounds of the white stuff covered the ground and blanketed the trees.

While a lot of her skin was exposed to the elements, she avoided getting too chilly by standing in an above-ground hot tub. In her first pic, she angled her ample backside toward the camera and looked back at its lens over her shoulder. The warm water almost reached the lower curves of her bared buns.

In the next image, she sat on the side of the tub. The third snap saw her facing the camera and giving it a small smile as she teasingly tugged on the sides of her bottoms. Next, she leaned forward and placed her hands on the edge of the hot tub while gazing over the top of her shades.

She concluded her slideshow with a short video. It captured the thick steam rising off the surface of the warm water. She adjusted her sunglasses and played with her hair while showing off her teeny bikini from multiple different angles.

So far, Camila’s white-hot upload has accumulated over 30,000 likes and an avalanche of positive comments.

“You with all those curves and me without no brakes,” read a response from one admirer.

“So lit you melted the ice,” wrote another fan.

