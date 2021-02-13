Nata Lee Wears Her Unfastened Jeans Down Low While Flaunting Insane Figure In Striped Bikini

Blond beauty Nata Lee has an amazing figure, and she does not seem to mind showing it off in skimpy bikinis. In her latest Instagram update, she delighted her 1.6 million followers rocking a striped bikini with her unbuttoned jeans lowered for a sultry snap.

Nata’s swimsuit had rainbow stripes with neon pink straps. The top had triangular cups that allowed her to show off plenty of her voluptuous chest. The bottoms were incredibly small, with a low-cut front and straps pulled high on her hips.

The popular influencer wore her hair in loose waves for the titillating picture, and her only accessory was a small belly piercing that called attention to her amazingly firm abdomen.

Nata leaned against a large wooden crate that was situated next to a blank wall. The camera captured her from a slight side angle as she leaned back on her hands. The model looked downward with her lips parted while she perched her butt on the edge of the crate. The area was dimly lit with a small source of light coming from one side of the room, illuminating the skin on her chest and drawing the eye to her bosom. With the jeans pulled all the way down to her thighs, Nata showed off plenty of her smooth, bronze skin. The pose highlighted her slim midsection as well as her flat abs.

In the caption, Nata tagged the photographer.

As usual, Nata’s online audience had nothing but nice things to say about the post.

“Great choice of lighting in this pic. Beautiful,” one fan wrote, adding flame emoji.

“Wow those sexy abs though… And nice defined curves as well,” a second admirer chimed in.

“You’re too hot! It’s almost like you’re not real,” a third follower added including a heart-eye smiley face and flame emoji in the comment.

“Irresistibly Beautiful and extremely sexy,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

Earlier in the month, Nata shared an update that harkened back to the holiday season. She sported a tiny red thong along with a festive crop top in the sexy photo that saw her posing next to a Christmas tree. She sat on a pile of huge pillows stacked on the floor with her back to the camera. She looked at a television that was playing a scene from the movie Home Alone 2: Lost In New York. With an arched back, she showed off her pert booty and slim waist while holding a hot beverage.