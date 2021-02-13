Lyna Perez Flaunts Her Insane Curves In Tiny Gingham Bikini For Sizzling Video

Internet sensation Lyna Perez sent temperatures soaring around the world on Friday, February 12, when she shared a new video with her 6.3 million Instagram followers.

The 27-year-old Latina bombshell was captured on a beautiful tropical property for the reel, which was paired with some upbeat electronic music. Lyna took center stage throughout the clip as she moved between a number of sexy gestures, showing off her killer curves in the process.

At the beginning of the clip, she lay out on a gray daybed with her dog while poolside. She petted the puppy with the front of her body to the camera as she popped one hip out. She then sipped from a Bang Energy can and applied tanning oil on her body while sitting on her shins. In another part of the footage, she lay on her stomach, showing off her bodacious backside. She smiled flirtatiously throughout the video, emitting seductive vibes.

Her long, highlighted brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled into two half-ponytails. Some tendrils also fell around her face. Her nails were cut short and polished with a light pink color.

Lyna showcased her enviable figure in a tiny gingham-print bikini. Her top featured a tie in the front and a bandeau-styled body that tightly wrapped around her busty assets as it exposed a great deal of cleavage. The suit’s matching bottoms, which were cut in a scanty thong style, also provided just minimal coverage, highlighting her round booty and curvy hips. Their thick high-waisted sides further drew the eye to her slim midsection.

In the caption, she promoted Bang Energy, tagging their Instagram handle as well as their CEO’s page. She also expressed her admiration for her followers.

The sizzling-hot clip became a quick hit with social media users as it amassed more than 80,000 views and 27,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. Furthermore, 700 fans also headed to the comments section to shower Lyna with compliments.

“Whenever I see you, my day gets better,” one user wrote, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Queens of beauty,” a second fan added, filling their comment with a number of heart-eyes symbols.

“Very very gorgeous in that bikini and cute dog,” a third admirer asserted.

“Just a stunning and gorgeous woman,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

The model has teased her millions of followers on plenty of occasions this week. Just yesterday, she shared a post that displayed her in a skintight nude-colored mini dress.