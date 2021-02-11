Ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Sizzles In Tiny Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned many of her 10.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday, February 11, with her most recent update. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular photo-sharing app to upload a series of snapshots of herself enjoying a paradisiacal location while rocking a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

The pictures showed the Brazilian supermodel striking different poses on a beach. In the first, she was down in the sand while surrounded by many rocky formations. As she indicated via the tag, she was at Fernando de Noronha, an island off the coast of her native Brazil. Ambrosio kicked her legs to the side, dipping her feet in the crystal-clear water. Her head was tilted back and to the side as she closed her eyes, in an introspective manner that matched the atmosphere of her surroundings.

Ambrosio sported a teal two-piece bathing suit that complimented her sun-kissed skin. The stylish top featured small triangles that showcased her cleavage. They were held up by double-string straps that tied behind her neck. Her bottoms also had the same double strings on the sides, which she pulled up a bit on her hips.

Ambrosio swept her brunette hair to the side and styled it down.

In the caption, Ambrosio noted that she felt she was in a “coral castle.” She also revealed that the shoot was captured by Iaponã, a Brazilian photographer native to Fernando de Noronha.

The post was a success with her loyal fanbase. Within a few hours, it has attracted more than 93,400 likes and upwards of 420 comments. They took to the comments section to shower Ambrosio with praise, remarking on her beautiful location and raving about her killer body and beauty.

“Omg that’s dangerous lol the rocks, not you,” one user wrote.

“Good morning @alessandraambrosio [coffee emoji] [heart] [red rose] have a safe & blessed day,” replied another fan.

“Wow.. after all these years and even kids… you still got it!” a third admirer added.

“They say mermaids are very very beautiful,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Ambrosio recently shared another slideshow that included photos from the same trip, though she wore another swimsuit. As The Inquisitr has written, she had on a white two-piece that looked very similar to the one she had on in today’s post. The first photo saw her sitting on a large rock with the turquoise ocean in the background. She stretched one arm above her head while using the other for support. She closed her eyes and smiled for the pic.