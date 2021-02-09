‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Flaunts Cleavage In A Tight Red Top At The Talking Stick Golf Club

Paige Spiranac looked sexy in the most recent photo that was featured on her Instagram page. The February 9 update saw the model in a tight set with a plunging neckline that added some serious heat to her feed.

Paige faced her chest toward the lens as she worked it for the camera. A tag in the post revealed that she was at the Talking Stick Golf Club in Arizona. The golfer stood on a green, holding a putter in one hand and a ball in the other. She popped her hip to the side while staggering her feet as if she was taking a step forward. The OG golf girl averted her gaze to the side and pursed her lips.

She hit the links in style, rocking a sexy outfit that did nothing but favors for her bombshell curves. Paige opted for a bright red top with a scooping neckline that offered a generous view of cleavage. The piece had long sleeves and fit snugly on her arms. It proceeded to fit tightly around her midsection and she wore it tucked into her skirt to help highlight her hourglass frame.

Paige teamed the look with a black skirt that was equally as hot. She pulled the piece high on her waist, and its thin band stretched tightly over her navel. The garment hugged her curvy hips, cutting off near her upper legs to expose a tease of her thighs.

Paige lined her lips with a pink lipstick that added another sexy element to her look. She styled her long, blond locks with a deep side part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

In her caption, Paige congratulated the winners of a contest that she promoted while asking for other giveaway ideas. It has not taken long for her audience to comment on the sizzling new shot, and the post has quickly earned over 25,000 likes. An additional 400-plus fans flocked to the comments section to take their admiration a step further.

“Please hook me up with a signed autographed picture of you because your beautiful,” one follower asked, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Hope there is more giveaways. Great podcast today. Of course since Valentines Day is coming up many will want a dinner so be prepared for that,” a second wrote. “Honest…golf equipment or just a good conversation and I’m happy with that giveaway. You seem to love conversations beautiful.”

“How about a catered BBQ(like a pig roast)? I think I know a guy that might donate his services,” a third fan suggested.

“Hottest woman on IG,” one more chimed in.