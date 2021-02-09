Lyna Perez Showcases Ample Assets & Hourglass Silhouette In A Blue Bikini For Viral TikTok Challenge

Lyna Perez joined in on a viral TikTok dance this week known as the “small waist, pretty face with a big bank” challenge. The model re-posted her take on the popular internet trend to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 9.

The five-second long clip was set to the song “Mean” by $not, an upbeat tune from the Florida-based rapper’s sophomore album Beautiful Havoc. Lyna was seen standing in the middle of a large room for flirty production, which was illuminated by streams of sunlight that flooded in through the floor-to-ceiling windows encasing the luxurious space.

The brunette beauty faced the camera at the beginning of the video and mouthed along to the lyrics as the tune played in the background. The line “I’ve got a small waist, pretty face and a big bank” was played, to which Lyna placed her hands around her hips and face before turning in profile to the lens to flash her derriere. She proceeded to sway her perky booty to the beat before flipping her pigtail braids behind her shoulders and walking off outside of the frame.

Lyna looked hotter than ever as she performed the suggestive dance in a bright blue string bikini that popped against her deep tan. The two-piece included a skimpy halter-style top with triangle cups that were just barely enough to contain her voluptuous chest, exposing an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob as she worked the camera.

The matching bottoms made for quite a sight as well, exposing her enviable buns and killer curves in their entirety thanks to its daring thong style. It has a stringy waistband that was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. Fans were also treated to a peek at the model’s flat tummy and abs in the short video, much to their delight.

In the caption, Lyna asked her followers what they thought of her performance. Many flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on the viral challenge, while others simply took a moment to compliment the social media star.

“Of course you would do this I knew it was coming! Yours is the best by far,” one person wrote.

“Fabulous,” praised another fan.

“Doesn’t get any better,” a third follower remarked, adding a combination of flame and heart-eyed emoji at the end of his comment.

“Body goals,” added a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 21,000 likes within just 35 minutes of going live.