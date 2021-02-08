Abby Dowse Leans Pert Booty On The Kitchen Counter While Wearing Sexy Lingerie: ‘How I Be Cookin Breakfast’

Abby Dowse served up an appetizing look Sunday, taking to Instagram to share a sizzling-hot kitchen snap wherein she flaunted her tempting curves. The gorgeous blonde wore nothing but provocative red lingerie, teasing followers in her caption that’s how she was cooking breakfast.

Fans seemed enthralled with the tantalizing display, and flooded Abby with likes, compliments, and flattering emoji.

“Coming right over,” one person wrote in the post’s comments section, followed by four heart eyes.

“There is the ultimate lady!!” another fan expressed admiration for the Aussie model.

“I love your cooking baby,” said a third user.

“You’re heaven on earth,” gushed a fourth Instagrammer, trailed by three fire emoji. “So so gorgeous,” they added.

Abby gave her audience plenty to admire as she posed with her thighs apart. The babe leaned her pert booty against a counter and spread out her arms, showing off her sculpted waist and voluptuous assets. The photo captured her in mid-profile and was taken from a low angle, ensuring fans got an eyeful of her busty chest and perky posterior.

The smoking-hot outfit did nothing but favors for her sexy figure, and included barely there lace panties that exposed her hips and thighs. Her toned tummy was also left on show, and was perfectly framed between the low-dipping waistline and a scooped garter belt. The item had long straps that ran down her leg and wrapped around her thigh a couple of times. A ruffled trim along the waistband accentuated her lean physique, adding chic and femininity to the number.

The set was complete with a cleavage-baring bra, which featured see-through cups decorated with elegant floral embroidery that provided minimal coverage. The plunging neckline was trimmed with dainty scallops that drew the eye to her abundant cleavage, while underwire details provided definition and a slight push-up effect to her curves.

Abby further accentuated her décolletage with a layered necklace. She added extra bling with textured hoop earrings and a pair of bracelets.

The racy ensemble was from Lounge Underwear’s lingerie line, Lounge Intimates, which the model credited with a double tag on her photo. The fiery-red color made her bronzed tan pop and beautifully complemented her golden tresses.

Abby secured her locks on one side with a matching hairpin, brushing a few rebel tendrils over her face for a sultry look. Her hair grazed her décolletage, drawing even more attention to her buxom chest, and spilled down her back in a messy style.

As expected, the spicy update earned Abby some viral attention, garnering more than 37,800 likes and 830 messages in just nine hours of posting.

This was not the first time that Abby has showed off her seductive cooking attire on Instagram. In a selfie posted in early November, the smokeshow flashed her bombshell curves in cut-out black lingerie while leaning against the kitchen table. That upload has been liked 50,094 times since it was shared.