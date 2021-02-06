Alexa Collins Puts On Busty Show While Soaking Up Some Sun In A Jeweled Blue Bikini

Alexa Collins may have made the return trip home to Florida but she seems to still have vacation on the brain. The hottie took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a stunning throwback snap from her recent trip to Costa Rica in which she was seen soaking up some sun in a gorgeous bikini.

The February 6 update captured Alexa relaxing in the sand on a beautiful beach during her luxurious getaway last week. She bent one leg in at the knee and stretched the other out in front of her while resting one hand on her forehead. Her eyes were closed in a blissful manner as the golden sun spilled down over her, illuminating her phenomenal physique and buxom curves.

The blond bombshell looked hotter than ever as she posed oceanside in a sexy bikini from Andi Bagus that did way more showing than covering up. The two-piece included a vibrant blue halter top with thin straps that popped against her deep tan. It had a plunging neckline that made for a seriously busty show, exposing an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob as the model worked the camera. The garment also boasted a set of tiny cups that were covered in colorful jewels, drawing even more attention to her voluptuous assets.

Meanwhile, Alexa’s bikini bottoms featured the same bedazzled embellishments that glistened under the sun, helping to highlight her bodacious lower half. The number showed off her curvy hips and lean legs in their entirety due to its racy high-cut design, while its tight waistband helped to accentuate her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette. Fans could also get a good look at the model’s taut stomach and chiseled abs in the steamy snap, much to their delight.

The beauty kept things simple, styling her platinum locks down in loose waves for the skin-baring photo op. A pair of dainty hoop earrings just barely peeked out from underneath her locks, while a stack of dainty necklaces provided the look with some additional bling.

Many of Alexa’s 1.2 million followers took a moment to show their love for the latest addition to her feed, with dozens hitting up the comments section of the post.

“So beautiful my angel!” one person wrote.

“What a hottie with a body,” remarked another fan.

“Complete goddess. The end,” a third follower quipped.

“Perfection,” added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up nearly 14,000 likes within just four hours of going live.