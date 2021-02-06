Kindly Myers Flaunts Sideboob & Sexy Bikini Bod While Lounging On A Boulder

Kindly Myers is keeping the hot vacation pics coming. On Saturday, the Playboy bombshell updated her Instagram page with a tantalizing new snap from her Costa Rican getaway, in which she wore a sexy bikini that largely failed to cover her perky assets. The 35-year-old displayed her fit figure and unbelievable curves while lounging on a large boulder, serving up an eyeful of sideboob as she posed in profile.

The smokeshow reclined languidly with her back and booty pressed against the rugged rock surface, whose bumpy texture emphasized Kindly’s smooth, supple skin. She raised one knee and lifted both arms above her head, stretching her midriff and giving fans a good look at her toned stomach. The tummy-baring bikini did nothing but favors for her chiseled physique, flaunting her lean midsection which was perfectly framed by the swimsuit’s spaghetti side straps.

Kindly rocked a skimpy camo two-piece comprised of a halterneck top and cheeky bottoms. The look exposed much of her chest and left her hip and thighs on show. The model flashed a glimpse of underboob, as the tiny ruched cups proved a tad too small for her busty assets. Likewise, the bottoms only slightly covered her pert posterior, making for a thrilling display of curves.

The photo was cropped at the mid-thigh, keeping the focus on Kindly’s voluptuous attributes rather than showing her lean, statuesque figure in full splendor. Her body sprawled in a diagonal across the frame, allowing the audience to admire her curves in detail. The gorgeous blonde glanced at the camera with a coy smile, nestling her chin behind her shoulder. Her golden locks spilled around her head, mirroring the sunny albeit blurred backdrop that hinted at a verdant landscape.

Kindly credited the shot to tactical photographer Thomas Prusso, who has accompanied the model on her trip to document her adventures. She gave a shout-out to fashion brand Valkyrie Tactical Apparel, which provided the revealing bikini, and tagged the Igloo Beach Lodge as the location of the photo.

Her online admirers had nothing but praise for the Tennessee native, double-tapping the post about 9,000 times and leaving 220-plus messages, all within the first three hours.

Among the people who chimed in on the snap was fellow Playboy model Olyria Roy.

“In love,” she wrote, adding a heart for emphasis.

Other fans seemed just as smitten with the sizzling blonde, judging by the flood of compliments in the comments section.

“Wow [two fire emoji] so stunning perfect body [growing-heart, fire, and heart-eyes emoji] so sexy,” gushed one Instagrammer.

“So amazing and beautiful!! Love all your posts,” said another user.

“In love with this view,” commented a third fan.