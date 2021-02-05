Kandi Burruss, 44, Gets Soaking Wet In A Milk Bath While Completely Nude

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is showing off her incredible body in a sexy new social media share. The reality star shared several posts to her Instagram timeline over the last two days which were quite risque in nature. The 44-year-old went nude as she was photographed and videoed in a milk bath, as a part of a promotion for her Bedroom Kandi line of adult toys and products.

On February 5, Kandi posted a video of herself sitting in a white pedestal tub while dripping liquid up and down her arms. The singer kicked her knees up in and out of the water as she posed for the camera seductively. She positioned her arms just right to prevent her chest from being exposed, but she still flashed an ample amount of cleavage.

Kandi wore her long dark locks down and in loose waves. Her strands landed in the water mix, making them stick to her arms and chest. She smized as she was photographed by a different cameraman off to the side.

The photos which were posted to her feed on February 4 were just a hot as Kandi lay in the tub on her side, showing off her entire profile. Her round rump was captured from the side as she tilted toward the edge of the tub for some seductive shots, that can be seen here.

In the caption of her new video, Kandi noted that she was absolutely freezing in the bath, but said she pushed her way through the photoshoot thanks to her creative director Victor Jackson. She said her pal was hyping her up the whole time and added a laughing emoji. Additionally, she suggested her followers head to her Bedroom Kandi website to purchase sex bombs. The adult items are a spin on the popular bath bombs, which when dissolved in water reveal three sex position cards.

In under 24 hours, the sexy new upload had over 124,000 likes and 800,000 plus views. Fans and friends filled up the comments section with compliments for the RHOA star while showing their shock at their risque nature.

“I’m suddenly no longer lactose,” one fan joked.

“YOU ABOUT TO START THE MILK CHALLENGE LOL” another wrote.

“OMG!!!!! You are beautiful,” a third follower commented.

“I want some milk and cookies now,” a fourth user wrote.

The comments section also filled up with hundreds of emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face, flame symbol, and crowns as fans of the Bravolebrity called her a “queen.”