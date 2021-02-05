‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Goes Glam In Black For A NYC Trip

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga donned an all-black ensemble for a New York City trip in a new Instagram upload.

The Bravo star was chic as she sat in a restaurant across from the luxury furniture store Liaigre, a retailer that sells high-end home furnishings. The Upper East Side location is among many fashionable boutiques and restaurants that dot the area.

Melissa sat at a table covered in crisp white linen where she seemed to enjoy a meal at the popular Italian restaurant Serafina during her visit to the city. She drank one of her favorite things, a seltzer with lemon. Next to the clear glass filled with the bubby beverage was a small white plate.

Behind her chair was a wall of greenery that added a casual look to the decor. A large window that overlooked the outdoors had white string lights that added a subtle but lovely ambiance.

Melissa’s long, dark hair was slicked back away from her face. It was secured in a tight bun at the top of her head. The only accessory she wore was an oversized pair of silver hoop earrings. Her olive skin looked flawless as she looked directly into the camera.

To ward off against the bitter East Coast winter weather, she wrapped herself in an oversized black down jacket with a fur-trimmed hood and a zip-up front Under the topper, Melissa added a black shirt with a high neckline. She tugged at the end of her hood with her left hand. There, her large engagement ring from husband Joe Gorga was visible.

Her head was turned to the right. She rested her cheek on the fur trim of the outerwear.

This photo of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a hit with her 2.1 million followers who hit the like button on the image over 19,000 times.

“Omg! Love you to pieces. This is the most beautiful I’ve ever seen you. Your bone structure is a terrible thing to hide! Show it, girl! I know women going in for revisions to get what you have,” applauded one follower.

“Always beautiful. I love your coat. You seem to be so happy,” wrote a second admirer of Melissa’s outerwear.

“Melissa is the best housewife. She takes no crap and appears to be one of the least affected by fame,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“You are so elegant,” penned a fourth fan of the photograph.