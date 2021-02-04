Dua Lipa Rocks Cut-Out Bodysuit & Leather Knee-High Boots For Epic New Album Artwork

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with the artwork for her upcoming new release, Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition. Last year, the British singer released her highly-anticipated sophomore album, Future Nostalgia, and is getting ready to re-issue the project with more material.

Lipa stunned in a blue and black bodysuit with long sleeves. The item of clothing was cut-out at the front, displaying her decolletage, and appeared to have thin black tassels hanging off. She wore the look with sheer black tights and leather thigh-high boots of the same color that gave her some extra height. Lipa styled her long, straight dark hair down and kept her nails short for the occasion.

The two-time Grammy Award winner was captured from head-to-toe in front of a large full moon and what was made to look like a dark sky. Lipa posed side-on and raised her left leg off the ground while lifting her right arm to her forehead. The songstress tilted her head up and gazed directly at the camera lens.

Lipa’s logo was made silver for the cover and was placed sidewards on the left. The album title can be seen in the bottom right corner.

In the tags, the entertainer credited the photographer Hugo Comte for shooting the artwork.

For her caption, Lipa informed fans the new album will be released next week on Friday, February 12.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 700,000 likes and over 6,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 60.2 million followers.

“THE DEVIL WORKS HARD BUT DUA LIPA WORKS HARDER,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“you look gorgeous on the cover,” another person shared.

“Wow queen you really are feeding us well huh,” remarked a third fan.

“You are such a queen,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen in a separate Instagram upload, Lipa announced her upcoming single “We’re Good” will drop a day before the album on February 11.

So far, Future Nostalgia has achieved a number of hit singles — “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” “Break My Heart,” and “Levitating” featuring rapper DaBaby.

At this year’s Grammy Awards, Lipa has scored herself five nominations — Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Don’t Start Now,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Un Dia (One Day),” and Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia.

According to Rolling Stone, the ceremony was originally set to take place on January 31. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is scheduled to go ahead on Sunday, March 14.