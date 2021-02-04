Chanel West Coast Flaunts Her Backside In A Bold Floral-Print Gown

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous snap in which she rocked a bold printed gown while showing off her fit figure.

She tagged several individuals in the picture itself, including makeup artist David Velasquez, hairstylist Tony Medina, photographer Sonny Chaotic, and stylist Serafini. The tags implied that those particular individuals were involved in creating the eye-catching look that Chanel rocked in the picture.

She stood on a stone path with lush green grass to her right and several large staircases visible to her left, leading into a luxurious-looking structure. Most of the area was in the shade, but Chanel stood in a spot where the sunlight still managed to stream down, illuminating her stunning features as well as a portion of her ensemble.

The top portion of her gown was nearly backless, showing off plenty of her bronzed skin with just a strap extending across her back. The sleeve that was visible was crafted from a ruffled sunshine yellow fabric that covered her shoulder and arm, making a major style statement.

The bottom portion featured a bold printed fabric that incorporated yellow flowers and black and green detailing in the background. The silhouette was snug through the top, hugging her slim hips and shapely rear. Just an inch or so down her thighs, the silhouette changed, flaring out and widening as it approached the hem, which pooled on the ground around her.

The skirt of the garment had been arranged in a way that accentuated the statement it made, and Chanel had her eyes closed as the sunlight illuminated her flawless features.

Her hair was styled in a retro-inspired look, and the sculpted curls hung down her back. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the gorgeous share, and the post racked up over 36,500 likes within 12 hours of going live. It also received 647 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“This is so beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“You’re perfect in every way,” another follower commented, accentuating the compliment with heart emoji.

“Both sides are your good side,” a third fan remarked.

“Absolutely gorgeous girl,” yet another follower chimed in.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared an update in which she rocked a bedazzled ensemble on a football field. She paired hot pants with a cropped top, sky-high boots, and an embellished helmet and knee pads. Her hair was styled in a sleek platinum blond high ponytail that tumbled down all the way to her pert posterior, and she looked smoking-hot in the snaps.