Michelle Monaghan, 44, Flaunts Incredible Figure In Rare Bikini Shot While Posing On Rocks

Michelle Monaghan treated her fans to a rare bikini-clad shot this past weekend. On Sunday, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to show off her fantastic figure in a skimpy swimsuit.

Monaghan was posing in the center of the frame. She looked like she was in her element, sitting on top of a large boulder with jagged edges. It sat in the middle of several other multi-colored rocks that had different shapes. Only a few clouds filled the blue sky while teases of sun peeked through the clouds. Monaghan was perched up on the edge of the rock while she put her feet near the edge. She casually draped her arms over her knees as she directed her gaze to the side.

Monaghan rocked a sexy bikini that did her figure nothing but favors. She sported a tiny top with skinny shoulder straps that allowed her to flaunt her muscular arms. Its cups were navy, and the perimeter of the suit and its straps were red. The garment featured a set of minuscule cups with generous spacing that revealed a tease of cleavage. It cut off near her ribs, exposing a glimpse of her toned tummy that was partially blocked by her bent knees.

Monaghan coupled her look with a light skirt. She pulled the garment high on her waist, helping to accentuate her trim figure. Its loose fit caused the fabric to on the bottom of the rock, leaving her toned legs in full view. The hemline of the trendy bottoms hit high on Monaghan’s thigh and revealed even more skin in the process.

She had left some of her bling on for the outdoor adventure, including a gold necklace and a pendant that fell between her cleavage. She wore her long, dark locks in a low ponytail that spilled over one side of her shoulder.

The actress wore a straw hat and a pair of black sunglasses to complete her sexy look. In her caption, Monaghan made a pun, saying, “this rocks.” Her bikini-clad shot seemed to be popular with her fans, and it’s quickly accrued more than 6t4,000 likes and 350-plus comments.

“My God! So so nice! You rock,” one follower gushed, adding a trail of flames to the end of their comment.

“Awesome photo shoot sweetheart! You look absolutely stunning,” remarked a second.

“Looking good lady. I love you in true detective,” a third person commented alongside a single red heart.

“Just watched Messiah again! You are great!” a fourth raved.