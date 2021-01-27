Charly Jordan Rocks Skintight Booty Shorts During Extensive Twerking Lesson With Lexy Panterra

Charly learned from a twerking pro.

Charly Jordan gave her Instagram followers an inside look at how she improved her twerking game with a little help from a woman who has the sexy dance move down to an artform. Charly, 21, proved that she was a fast learner in her latest video share, which showed her demonstrating the various ways she can vigorously shake her derrière.

The model and musician got her lessons from Lexy Panterra. The dancer shares Charly’s passion for music, and, just like her pupil, she’s not shy about showing off her pert backside. For the twerking masterclass, both women made sure to rock outfits that didn’t hide their booties’ movement. They were clad in skintight athletic sets that featured tie-dye prints and textured material. Charly’s ensemble included a sports bra that was shades of purple and pink. She teamed it with a pair of booty shorts in blue, aqua, and white. Her bottoms boasted a high waist, drawstrings on the sides, and a scrunch-butt back that showed off her peachy posterior’s every curve.

Her teacher opted to wear a pair of similarly-designed leggings in neon yellow and dark green with her sports bra. She was shown clapping her hands and watching Charly’s booty bounce as the model jumped up and down with her legs spread apart. In another shot, the two women loosened up their lower bodies by lying down on their backs with their legs up in the air and rapidly twisting their thighs back and forth.

The comprehensive class required Charly to master some advanced moves, including twerking while standing up with one leg in the air and while lying on the ground with her stomach on a pillow. She watched Lexy show her how to twerk while doing a wall handstand, and the TwerkOut founder also performed her signature move on her hands and knees.

Charly showed her twerk tutor some extra love by selecting one of Lexy’s songs, “Trophy,” for its musical accompaniment.

So far, the multitalented twosome’s video collaboration has racked up over 100,000 likes. In the comments section, rave reviews also came pouring in.

“You girls killed it,” one viewer wrote.

“Two wonderful and strong women. I stan,” added another admirer.

“This was mouth watering,” read a third message that included a series of drooling emoji.

Charly’s buns don’t have to be in motion for her to create content that tantalizes her fans. In one recent IG post, she shared a series of photos of herself flaunting her derrière on a balcony while rocking a pair of white thong panties.